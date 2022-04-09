Coyle, Ullmark Lead the Way for Gritty Boston Bruins Win

Here are the Talking Points of the Boston Bruins 2-1 gutsy, overtime win over the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena with no David Pastrnak or Hampus Lindholm on Friday night.

GOLD STAR: Linus Ullmark was great for the Boston Bruins in the win and really kept them in the game at a couple of points where they encountered difficulty clearing the puck from the defensive zone. Ullmark worked with the Bs penalty kill to keep Lightnings’ red-hot PP off the board despite five-man advantage opportunities and was the backbone for an undermanned Boston Bruins group that missed David Pastrnak and Hampus Lindholm. Ullmark finished with 28 saves and has a 7-1-0 score over his last eight games and has a save percentage of 0.941 so far during the month of April. His best stop may have been kicking away any chance of a break from Brayden Point midway through the third period, when it was still a 1-1 game. Anyway, Ullmarks has been playing lately and turning it into a real competition with Jeremy Swayman over which goalkeeper will become the No. 1 of the Boston Bruins going into the playoffs.

Linus Ullmark with a huge stop at Brayden Point: pic.twitter.com/rTTc4sv6TI Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) Apr 9, 2022

BLACK EYE: The Boston Bruins have done very well defensively, keeping most of the Tampa Bays’ best players at bay on Friday night, including Patrice Bergeron who dominated Brayden Point as the two players faced off for most of the night. But it was Nikita Kucherov who really had a disappearing act with just a single shot to the net and one goal in 22:14 ice time and that wasn’t even a factor as Point certainly was at times in the game. There weren’t many disappointments on either side, however, as it was an extremely well played match where both sides were able to get away and think they were putting their best foot forward.

TURNING POINT: Charlie Coyle takes credit for scoring the overtime game winner for the Boston Bruins in the big OT win over Tampa. But it was Jake DeBrusk who really powered the engine for the win, as he rushed to one end of the ice to break a Brayden Point’s chance at the net, then defeated Point in a puck fight at the end of the game. the ice before working the puck over Coyle on the side of the net. DeBrusk didn’t get an assist on the overtime winner for Coyle, but he deserved it and continues a stunning development where he has completely turned things around for himself after a couple of really disappointing seasons.

HONEST MENTION: As we said, Jake DeBrusk deserves all the credit for the playoff style win against the Tampa Bay Lightning. It was DeBrusk who scored Boston’s only goal under regulation when he took a drop-down pass from Brad Marchand, beating Andrei Vasilevskiy before the game. Tampa Bay ended the game on a tie, forcing things to overtime, but it was again DeBrusk with heady two-way play at both ends of the ice that led to the winning goal for Coyle.

Two great plays in the same order in OT lead to a Charlie Coyle winner. Energetic and committed Jake DeBrusk=good news for the #NHLBrown

† (Goalie hug bonus!) @NESN pic.twitter.com/f9Ylp36TmI The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) Apr 9, 2022

DeBrusk finished with six shots in 16:48 Ice Age to keep up with the plus-2 rating and the game-changing play. DeBrusk now has seven goals and nine points in his last seven games and continues to build a hot streak for the Boston Bruins.

PER NUMBERS: 20-4-2 the Boston Bruins record after losing this season after it recovered from Tuesday night’s loss in Detroit to beat the Lightning in overtime.

QUOTE TO NOTE: He’s been great. Yes, he’s been a scoring machine, but he’s been busy the whole puck, he’s pre-checked and he’s worked hard. Charlie Coyle to NESN postgame about Jake DeBrusk, who fielded him for the winner of the OT game by winning a puck fight against Brayden Point behind the Tampa net.