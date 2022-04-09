Sports
Coyle, Ullmark Lead the Way for Gritty Boston Bruins Win
Here are the Talking Points of the Boston Bruins 2-1 gutsy, overtime win over the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena with no David Pastrnak or Hampus Lindholm on Friday night.
GOLD STAR: Linus Ullmark was great for the Boston Bruins in the win and really kept them in the game at a couple of points where they encountered difficulty clearing the puck from the defensive zone. Ullmark worked with the Bs penalty kill to keep Lightnings’ red-hot PP off the board despite five-man advantage opportunities and was the backbone for an undermanned Boston Bruins group that missed David Pastrnak and Hampus Lindholm. Ullmark finished with 28 saves and has a 7-1-0 score over his last eight games and has a save percentage of 0.941 so far during the month of April. His best stop may have been kicking away any chance of a break from Brayden Point midway through the third period, when it was still a 1-1 game. Anyway, Ullmarks has been playing lately and turning it into a real competition with Jeremy Swayman over which goalkeeper will become the No. 1 of the Boston Bruins going into the playoffs.
Linus Ullmark with a huge stop at Brayden Point:
Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) Apr 9, 2022
BLACK EYE: The Boston Bruins have done very well defensively, keeping most of the Tampa Bays’ best players at bay on Friday night, including Patrice Bergeron who dominated Brayden Point as the two players faced off for most of the night. But it was Nikita Kucherov who really had a disappearing act with just a single shot to the net and one goal in 22:14 ice time and that wasn’t even a factor as Point certainly was at times in the game. There weren’t many disappointments on either side, however, as it was an extremely well played match where both sides were able to get away and think they were putting their best foot forward.
TURNING POINT: Charlie Coyle takes credit for scoring the overtime game winner for the Boston Bruins in the big OT win over Tampa. But it was Jake DeBrusk who really powered the engine for the win, as he rushed to one end of the ice to break a Brayden Point’s chance at the net, then defeated Point in a puck fight at the end of the game. the ice before working the puck over Coyle on the side of the net. DeBrusk didn’t get an assist on the overtime winner for Coyle, but he deserved it and continues a stunning development where he has completely turned things around for himself after a couple of really disappointing seasons.
HONEST MENTION: As we said, Jake DeBrusk deserves all the credit for the playoff style win against the Tampa Bay Lightning. It was DeBrusk who scored Boston’s only goal under regulation when he took a drop-down pass from Brad Marchand, beating Andrei Vasilevskiy before the game. Tampa Bay ended the game on a tie, forcing things to overtime, but it was again DeBrusk with heady two-way play at both ends of the ice that led to the winning goal for Coyle.
Two great plays in the same order in OT lead to a Charlie Coyle winner. Energetic and committed Jake DeBrusk=good news for the #NHLBrown
† (Goalie hug bonus!)
@NESN pic.twitter.com/f9Ylp36TmI
The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) Apr 9, 2022
DeBrusk finished with six shots in 16:48 Ice Age to keep up with the plus-2 rating and the game-changing play. DeBrusk now has seven goals and nine points in his last seven games and continues to build a hot streak for the Boston Bruins.
PER NUMBERS: 20-4-2 the Boston Bruins record after losing this season after it recovered from Tuesday night’s loss in Detroit to beat the Lightning in overtime.
QUOTE TO NOTE: He’s been great. Yes, he’s been a scoring machine, but he’s been busy the whole puck, he’s pre-checked and he’s worked hard. Charlie Coyle to NESN postgame about Jake DeBrusk, who fielded him for the winner of the OT game by winning a puck fight against Brayden Point behind the Tampa net.
Sources
2/ https://bostonhockeynow.com/2022/04/08/talking-points-coyle-ullmark-lead-way-for-gritty-boston-bruins-win/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
- Exclusive video shows former ‘Empire’ actor’s first moments in Cook County Jail April 6, 2022
- Jack Hurley named to 2022 Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list April 6, 2022
- Close friend of Imran Khan’s wife flees to Dubai for fear of arrest: report April 6, 2022
- Musical form heard in some Bollywood movies – Crossword Clue April 6, 2022
- Celebrate in style and comfort with Irish linen and silk dresses April 6, 2022