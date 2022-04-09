Live Cricket Score – RCB v MI, IPL 2022 | Cricbuzz.com

Mumbai Indians are so far winless in IPL 2022

Hello and welcome to the Live Blog for Match 18 of IPL 2022, featuring Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at MCA Stadium in Pune. Press refresh for the latest updates.

Suryakumar tries to lead MI to respectability

A six and a four from Shahbaz in the 15th over is followed by a border from Siraj and a six from Hasaranga as Suryakumar fights a solitary struggle and even survives a leg-before talk going upstairs. A dipping delivery from Harshal was completely taken by Suryakumar, who crouched and watched to scoop it up. The umpire’s call saved the batter. MI are 108/6. Can they get to 140?

MI six down

Second wicket for Harshal Patel as he clears debutant Ramandeep Singh in the 14th over. It was an off-cutter and the batter only managed to edge the keeper. MI are 79/6.

Fast wickets leave MI in trouble

Kishan wants to use Akash Deep’s pace and lead someone over the third man’s fence, but in the end Kishan gives a catch to Siraj to leave for 26 out of 28. Tilak Varma tried to pick up a quick single after hitting the ball short. cover played. Maxwell, however, makes his presence felt in the game, quickly getting to the ball and underarming a direct hit at the non-striker’s end. It’s also a double wicket girl. Hasaranga catches Pollard up front with a googly in the 11th over, and the West Indian uses the DRS, but it’s the referee’s decision. He leaves for a duck, MI is 62/5 and loses five wickets for 12 runs.

Deleting the Hasaranga Sessions

Brevis goes on the back foot and doesn’t pick a straight delivery and he’s stuck perpendicular up front. He leaves for 8 on 11 and leaves MI on 60/2 in the 9th left.

Harshal Patel has made a habit of giving RCB breakthroughs when they need it. He has come a long way! It feels good to see his development and credit to RCB for trusting him with such an important role in the team! #RCBvMI 2:36 PM • Apr 4, 2022

Harshal strikes in his first over

A wicket of his second ball for Harshal, who takes the main wicket from Rohit. The MI skipper pushes an off-cutter early and eventually returns a catch to the bowler to leave for 26 out of 15.

MI on the ante

Rohit comes down the track to Siraj in the fourth over and skips one over long before the first six. He also returns a tap to the center fence for a four in the same over. An expensive fourth left with 16 coming out. Kishan, who was on 12 of 15, greets Hasaranga with a pull and a halfway punch for two straight fours. Rohit reads the googly and swipes four in the same one at a time, with the legpinner conceding 13. Rohit ends the power play with an uppish cover drive from Akash Deep for a four. MI is 49/0 after 6.

Quiet start for MI

There has been some play and misses in the first few overs. Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma struggle to get David Willey away in the opening over with only a single from the over. Rohit scores the first four of the match, timing one past the halfway mark in the second over from Siraj. Kishan rolls his wrist on a pull for his first four, from Willey. But RCB has largely kept quiet in the first three overs, with MI going to 13/0.

Teams with only two foreign players in the last XI in IPL

KKR vs CSK, Chennai, 2011 (J Kallis, E Morgan)

DC vs MI, Mumbai BS, 2022 (T Seifert, R Powell)

MI vs RCB, Pune, 2022* (K Pollard, D Brevis)

Toss and teams:

On expected lines, RCB won the toss and chose to bowl.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (w), David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

Rohit Sharma:We would also have bowled first. The nature of the pitch seems to be getting better and better as the game goes on. We just have to try and put in a little more effort than we’ve done in the tournament so far. All games are big games. When you play your first game, you try to get some momentum. A first win would be nice tonight. SKY is a quality player, he definitely bolsters our batting setup. We are looking forward to the same from him and the whole batting lineup. Two changes: Unadkat is replacing Mills. Ramandeep comes in for Sams.

Faf du Plessis: We’re going to eat a bowl. It’s our first game here so we’re not sure what the field is going to do. But it’s just the general trend, and hopefully there will be dew later that we can take advantage of. Two wins out of three looks good. [Loud chants of RCB, RCB] Wow, what an atmosphere. Only one change: Maxwell comes in for Rutherford. DC is going very well. Hopefully the clarity and role we’ve given him will give him consistency.

prelude†

Mumbai Indians have lost three in three matches so far. While they have made a great comeback after losing matches in the past, the five-time IPL champions look vulnerable this season. On the other hand, RCB is quite on the points table with 2 wins out of 3.

Can Dinesh Karthik keep putting the finishing touches on RCB? Will MI bring in Fabian Allen and Jaydev Unadkat? Everything in action in minutes.