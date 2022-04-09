



Ronnie O’Sullivan Credit: PA Images Snooker legend Ronnie OSullivan has revealed that he is a huge tennis fan as he challenged world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in a match we would all love to see. OSullivan has hailed Djokovic as the greatest tennis player of all time, suggesting the Serb is a few steps ahead of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in a debate that continues to rage among tennis fans. In an interview with Telegraf.rs, OSullivan revealed that he likes to play tennis, but admitted that he would face Djokovic on his own terms alone. OSullivan spoke out for his bid to clinch a record-equal seventh world title in the coming weeks in Sheffield and he is clearly a great admirer of Djokovic. I’m good at tennis, said six-time world champion OSullivan in an interview with Telegraf.rs. I’m sure I’m better at tennis than Novak at snooker. If Novak is ready to play a few shots of snooker with me, he can always call me. You have to admire Djokovic. He is the greatest player of all time and will win the most Grand Slams in tennis history. There are also Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, the three of whom are a sporting phenomenon. If we compare Novak and myself, we have different playing styles, I’m more like Federer. Roger is confident, but Novak is more of a mix of styles and he has it all. Djokovic is currently one Grand Slam behind Nadal in the hunt to be crowned the greatest player of all time, with Federer teaming up with Djokovic to score 20 wins at the biggest tennis events. With Federer injured and unsure whether he will return to action at 40, it appears that Djokovic and Nadal are likely to compete for the title of all-time tennis in the years to come. The article Snooker legend Ronnie OSullivan challenges Novak Djokovic and chooses his tennis GOAT appeared first on Tennis365.com.

