Sports
Ky Thomas’ homecoming to Kansas kicks off with the soccer team’s spring game
Although in his third semester of college, Ky Thomas didn’t really feel the sting of being so far from home until his sister decided her own plans for after high school in October.
It was then that Thomas, the former Topeka High star who played soccer in Minnesota, learned that his sister, Talayah, had committed to play basketball in the state of Northwestern Oklahoma.
Had he been home or even closer than the eight-hour drive from Topeka to Minneapolis, Thomas could have consulted her about the hiring process or informed her of her decision. Instead, he found out via text message that she had made her decision.
“I was like, man, I wasn’t there,” Thomas said, his voice still with regret. “You haven’t told people before and you’re going to tell me after you do? She ended up having another little signing (ceremony) for everyone to come, but that was the main reason. I saw that and I thought, ” Thats crazy.'”
Thomas won’t miss many more family moments. He decided to transfer from Minnesota to Kansas in early January, and after enrolling in college later that month, Saturday will be doing something he hasn’t done since graduating from Topeka High in 2020. game in Kansas.
The Jayhawks will hold their annual spring game at the David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium at 1 p.m., where coaches will have a chance to evaluate players in a more structured, game-like setting and fans get a glimpse of what to expect from the team next season.
The team will participate in individual and positional drills for part of the time on Saturday before splitting up in a more traditional scrimmage-style setting.
One thing that observers will notice is the new running back rotation, which includes the transfer of Thomas and Nebraska, Sevion Morrison, who joined last year’s star Lawrence High grad Devin Neal in the backfield.
While nothing is at stake and nothing like a Saturday night late in the fall, Thomas is still delighted to have his parents, sister, younger brothers and several other friends and former coaches in the stands.
“I haven’t played in Kansas since my last game in high school, so what, two years? Three years?’ he said. “I’m looking forward to that the most. Just being able to play close to home again.”
Thomas led Minnesota in rushing last season as a red shirt freshman with 824 yards and six touchdowns on 166 carries, or an average of 91.6 yards per game. It was mid-October when he came in as the Golden Gophers’ top back after injuries to Mohamed Ibrahim and Trey Potts around the same time his sister made her college decision.
He finished his season with 144 yards and a touchdown in the Golden Gophers’ victory over West Virginia in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl to be named the offensive MVP of the game. Within a week, he formalized his decision to switch by entering his name on the NCAA’s online portal.
While he wasn’t interested in Kansas after he left Topeka High, where he had 7,703 yards and 95 touchdowns, it was essentially the only school he considered when he left Minnesota, he said. Neal, a former junior high school teammate, said last month that he took an active role in recruiting Thomas to the Jayhawks, but Thomas said Neal didn’t have to because his decision had already been made.
“It wasn’t about playing (time),” said Thomas. “I was playing, so it was really just about being close to family. I’m the oldest sibling. I have three younger siblings, so just watching them grow from a distance, it was crazy to me. I would come back and they would get a little bigger, get a little older, so just not being able to see them as much as I insisted on, that was (difficult).”
How Kansas will get enough porters for Thomas, Morrison, Neal and even Daniel Hishaw, who returns after missing the entire season following a leg injury, remains to be seen. Earlier this spring, offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki said running backs are “some of the most athletic guys you’ll have on your soccer team,” and he would like to have at least three of the Jayhawks’ best players every game.
Thomas, who considers himself an ‘all-round back’, also said he’s not sure how the coaching staff will be able to get enough touches to the running backs. He did, however, see a film of how they did it at Buffalo and Wisconsin-Whitewater, their previous stops, and that involved using a two-back system, including swing passes to the backs and even slotting them occasionally. have it drafted.
It seems unlikely that Kansas will show many of those wrinkles during the spring game; coaches are not inclined to show unique concepts in such a scenario and will instead perform a limited number of basic performances.
But whatever Thomas does on Saturday, he knows one thing is true: He’s not in Minnesota anymore.
“As I entered the portal, I kind of knew, I’m going to end up in Lawrence, Kansas now,” Thomas said. “It’s just a crazy journey to get from Topeka. It’s just crazy.”
