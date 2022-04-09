Semi-finals World Junior Hockey Championships: India vs the Netherlands

The last time India played against the Netherlands at the Women’s Hockey Juniors World Championship (in 2013), it was defeated 3-0 in the semi-finals. India closed the tournament with a bronze medal, their best result ever, while the Netherlands won the trophy.

This time, India will try to score a positive result in the semi-final against the same opponent and secure a spot in the final for the first time in their history.

Here’s everything you need to know about the India v Netherlands semi-final:

When is the game: April 10, Sunday, 5 p.m.

Where to watch: Live on Watch Hockey and Fancode.

India’s progress so far

Salima Tete and co. qualified for the semifinals after beating South Korea 3–0. Surprisingly, South Korea dominated the first 10 minutes of the first quarter, but India then took control and scored two quick goals in the next four minutes. India added another one in the third quarter to complete the win.

India reached the quarters after leading Group D with nine points from three games. They opened their campaign by beating Wales 5-1 and followed it up with a 2-1 win over Germany. In their final group stage match, India continued their streak with a 4-0 win over Malaysia.

Dutch form

Like India, the Netherlands are unbeaten in their four games. However, their form of scoring was on a different level. In four games so far, they have scored 43 goals without conceding one. They won their opening game of the tournament 9-0 against the United States of America. They defeated Canada 11–0 and scored 18 against Zimbabwe. In the quarterfinals, the Netherlands scored another five to beat South Africa.

Naturally, the score stats for the tournament are dominated by Dutch players. The two top scorers of the tournament are Jip Dicke and Luna Fokke. Dicke has scored 12 goals, while Fokke has 10 to her name. The third highest goalscorer in the tournament is India’s Mumtaz Khan, who has scored six so far.

The Netherlands also scored 16 goals from penalty corners, the most of any team.

Mumtaz Khan tops the scoreboards for India, with six goals so far. Hockey India

Performance of the Netherlands in the quarterfinals

Performance of the Netherlands in the quarterfinals: The final score was 5-0 for the Dutch, but it didn’t tell the full story. Host South Africa pushed their opponents through the entire match. As expected, the Netherlands took an early lead, but South Africa did not let that discourage them. Backed by the rowdy crowd in the stadium, the home side was the more attacking of the teams. Bianca Wood and Onthtile Zulu caused enough problems for the Dutch defense but were unable to capitalize on their opportunities.

Dutch goalkeeper Sophia ter Kuile had to be at her best and make a fantastic double save, first from the penalty corner and then saving the follow-up. As the game progressed, South Africa failed to capitalize on their opportunities, while the Netherlands did the exact opposite and that proved to be the difference.

After the game, head coach Dave Smolenaars of the Netherlands noted that his team needed to improve. “The start was a bit dubious, but in the second half we were more effective. We were tested by a very energetic team from South Africa. We need to improve more because India has a very good team. We need to play every aspect of our play. South Africa was good on the counter and India will do that too,” said Smolenaars

So, how can India harm the Netherlands?

Both teams have been effective when it comes to converting their chances. India has the added advantage of having played against and defeated a strong team like Germany in the group stage. It was a spirited performance against Germany, with India scoring early and defending well to thwart attack waves.

They will have to put in a similar performance in the semi-finals. India’s greatest strength was their clinical display for the cause. They haven’t been wasteful thus far and they can’t afford to reverse that trend in a crucial game. India also has pace in their ranks with players like Salima Tete, Sharmila Devi and Lalremsiami, and as the Dutch coach pointed out, a counter-attack will pose a major threat.

Orange will go into the game as favorites thanks to their history and stats, but it will be their first real test in the tournament. India has the game plan and players to make a big impact.