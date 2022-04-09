



Next game: state of Arizona 4/9/2022 | 14:05 Stanford Live Stream-2 KZSU April 09 (Sat) / 14:05 state of Arizona History STANFORD, California. Senior Alex Williams threw a three-hit shutout Friday night, leading Stanford (15-10, 7-6 Pac-12) to an 8-0 victory over Arizona State (14-17, 5-5 Pac-12) to finish a three-game series by Sunken Diamond. The complete game, the first in the Pac-12 this season, was the third in Williams’ career — including the first since a shutout at number 8 Texas Tech to send Stanford to the 2021 College World Series. Williams needed 101 pitches to navigate the nine innings, worked around singles in the fifth, sixth and eighth, and walked in the fourth for ASU’s lone baserunners. The righthander struckout six batters to move to 3-1 on the year with the win. Kyle Luckham of Arizona State was saddled with the loss and fell to 4-2 after giving up five runs on three hits, including two home runs, over 1 2/3 innings. Luckham was ejected after hitting Brett Barrera with a pitch in Stanford’s six-run second inning. Senior Vincent Martinez led off the second with a solo home run, his second of the year to right field. Luckham retired the next two batters he faced, but Adam Crampton single and a walk to Brock Jones extended the inning for Carter Graham † Graham took the opportunity and launched a three-run homer into left midfield for his team-leading seventh round tripper. After the hit-by-pitch and the eviction of Luckham and ASU head coach Willie Bloomquist, freshman Braden Montgomery hit the third homer of the inning over the wall in midfield to make it 6-0 Cardinal. The homer was Montgomery’s fifth of the season. With Williams driving right up front, Stanford scored two more runs in the seventh inning when Montgomery delivered an RBI-single for a sacrifice fly of Kody Huff † Montgomery ended the game 2 for 4 with a homer, a run scored and three RBI’s. Martinez also hit several hits, 2 for 4 with the home run while hitting sixth in the order. Williams faced one over minimum in the last four innings, using a double play in the eighth to erase a leadoff single. The Cardinal has now booked six shutouts for the 10 . this seasone– the most in Stanford history. Stanford will look for series victory on Saturday when the two teams meet at 2:05 PM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gostanford.com/news/2022/4/8/baseball-three-hit-shutout-from-williams.aspx

