Alabama Crimson Tide Approves New Contracts, Increases For Football Assistants





The University of Alabama System Board of Trustees met Friday to approve salaries for new and returning coaches in four sports. Below is a list of new contracts for assistant football coaches and other staff members: FOOTBALL ASSISTANTS Joe Cox $325,000 through February 2024*

$325,000 through February 2024* Coleman Hutzler $495,000 to $595,000 through February 2024*

$495,000 to $595,000 through February 2024* Travaris Robinson $800,000 through February 2024*

$800,000 through February 2024* Eric Wolford $900,000 through February 2024*

$900,000 through February 2024* Charles Kelly $850,000 through February 2024 (out of $825,000)

$850,000 through February 2024 (out of $825,000) Robert Gillespie $565,000 through February 2024 (out of $535,000)

$565,000 through February 2024 (out of $535,000) Freddie Roach $750,000 through February 2024 (out of $720,000)

$750,000 through February 2024 (out of $720,000) Holmon Wiggins $850,000 through February 2024 (out of $575,000) * New staff FOOTBALL OFF FIELD Jeff Allen $400,000 through February 28, 2025 (from $270,000)

$400,000 through February 28, 2025 (from $270,000) David Ballou $700,000 through February 2024 (out of $550,000)

$700,000 through February 2024 (out of $550,000) Sal Sunseric $695,000 through February 2023

$695,000 through February 2023 Drew Svoboda $450,000 through February 2023

$450,000 through February 2023 Ellis Thinking $240,000 through February 2023

$240,000 through February 2023 Bob Welton $235,000 through February 2024 (out of $225,000)

$235,000 through February 2024 (out of $225,000) Daniel Bush $165,000 through February 2023 OTHER SPORTS Bryan Hodgson (Men’s Basketball Assistant) $425,000 through June 30, 2024

(Men’s Basketball Assistant) $425,000 through June 30, 2024 Wes Hart (football head coach) $162,000 through January 2026

(football head coach) $162,000 through January 2026 Mike Piserchio (football assistant) $90,000 to $125,000 through January 2023

(football assistant) $90,000 to $125,000 through January 2023 Rashida Reed (volleyball head coach) $200,000 to $215,000 through December 2026

(volleyball head coach) $200,000 to $215,000 through December 2026 Chelsi Carter (volleyball assistant) $72,000 through December 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollbamaroll.com/2022/4/8/23016756/alabama-bot-approves-new-contracts-raises-football-assistants-basketball-hodgson The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos