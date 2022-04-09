No. 24 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Sweeps LSU





BATON ROUGE, La. The #24 Texas A&M men’s tennis team defeated LSU, 7-0, at the LSU Tennis Complex Friday night. The Aggies improved to 19-10 and 6-3 in league games this season, while the Tigers fell to 13-9 and 3-7 in conference games this spring. Every time you win 7-0 on the road in the SEC, you’ve had a great day, said Texas A&M head coach Steve Denton. I thought our team was coping early in the race with the horribly windy conditions to get the upper hand. We won most of the big points on almost every track, which was very encouraging to see. We need to rest, go home tomorrow and do some prep work on Saturday afternoon to prepare for a tough Ole Miss team on Sunday afternoon. The Aggies opened the game with a pair of 7-5 double wins to take the 1-0 advantage. LSU’s Gabriel Dias Freire and Kent Hunter defeated A&M’s Pierce Rollins and Giulio Perego 6-4 in center field. Austin Abbrat and Stefan Storch recorded A&M’s first double win over Ben Koch and Nick Watson before the point was taken by No. 61 Noah Schachter and Kenner Taylor on Vlad Lobak and Ronald Hohmann. In singles, A&M maintained momentum by winning five of the first six sets. Sophomore Raphael Perot doubled Aggie’s lead with a 6-2, 6-0 win on lane two over Lobak. The win was Perot’s third straight and moved him to 16-10 this year. Freshman Luke Casper put the third point on the board for the Aggies, beating Boris Kozov 6-3, 6-3 on field six. With the win, Casper advanced to a team-best 14-3 in doubles and 7-2 in SEC games. Sophomore Matthis Ross took the win for A&M when he defeated Joao Graca 6-3, 7-6(4) on lane five. Ross won his second straight match to improve to 10-10 in doubles and recorded his first clinch win in the Maroon & White. After the match was over, A&M’s Guido Marson, Giulio Perego and Noah Schachter took the wins to secure the sweep. No. 104 Marson defeated Kent Hunter in straight sets, followed by Peregos victory in three sets against Dias Freire. No. 80 Schachter defeated No. 33 Hohmann to take his team-leading sixth place of the year. NEXT ONE After crossing the Sabine River, the Aggies return to the Mitchell Tennis Center for their final home games of the season against Ole Miss and UTRGV on Sunday afternoon. A&M will face the rebels at 1:00 PM (CT), followed by a 6:00 PM game against the Vaqueros. Before the game against Ole Miss, Texas A&M will recognize Anish Sriniketh for his contributions to the program over the past two seasons. FOLLOW THE AGGIES Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s tennis. Aggie fans can also keep up to date with the A&M men’s tennis team on Facebook or Twitter by following @AggieMTEN. RESULTS Texas A&M vs LSU Apr 08, 2022 at LSU Tennis Complex #24 Texas A&M 7, #38 LSU 0 Singles competition 1. #80 Noah Schachter (GUEST) def. #33 Ronald Hohmann (LSU) 7-5, 6-7, 1-0 (10-6) 2. Defeats Raphael Perot (GUEST). Vlad Radish (LSU) 6-1, 6-0 3. #104 defeats Guido Marson (TAMU). Kent Hunter (LSU) 6-4, 6-4 4. Giulio Perego (TAMU) defeats. Gabriel Diaz Freire (LSU) 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 5. Defeats Matthis Ross (TAMU). Joao Graca (LSU) 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) 6. Defeats Luke Casper (TAMU). Boris Kozlov (LSU) 6-3, 6-3 Doubles competition 1. #61 Noah Schachter / Kenner Taylor (TAMU) def. Vlad Lobak / Ronald Hohmann (LSU) 7-5 2. Defeats Gabriel Diaz Freire/Kent Hunter (LSU). Pierce Rollins/Giulio Perego (TAMU) 6-4 3. Austin Abbrat/Stefan Storch (TAMU) def. Ben Cook/Nick Watson (LSU) 7-5 Match Notes: Texas A&M 19-10 (6-3 SEC); National ranking #24 LSU 13-9 (3-7 SEC); National ranking #38 Order of finish: Doubles (2,3,1); Singles (2,6,5,3,4,1) Official: Richie Weaver Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

