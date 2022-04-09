How to Watch the NCAA Hockey Tournament Championship: Denver vs. Minnesota State Time, TV, Streaming

The 2022 NCAA Hockey Tournament Championship is here, featuring a showdown between the Denver Pioneers and Minnesota State Mavericks at Boston’s TD Garden on Saturday, April 9 (4/9/2022).

The championship will air on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. ET.

In the Frozen Four, Denver defeated Michigan 3-2 in overtime, while Minnesota State defeated Minnesota 5-1 to advance to the championship.

The Pioneers are regulars of the championship. This will be an attempt for their ninth men’s hockey championship, which they last won in 2018. The picture couldn’t be more different for Minnesota State, who have arrived at the championship for the first time in the program’s history and are looking to their first national title.

Here’s how to tune in.

What: NCAA Hockey Championship

Who: Denver vs. the State of Minnesota

When: Saturday 9 April

True: TD Garden

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Story from The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) Denver goes for record-tying ninth NCAA hockey championship. Minnesota State is hoping for its first.

It will be the bluebloods vs. the new blood in the Frozen Four final Saturday night.

Were here to win a national championship, said Denver forward Bobby Brink, who led the nation in scoring this season. Each of us wants to leave a mark on this program. We have such high standards here in Denver. For that you have to win the national championship. That was the focus.

The schools come in the title game in the TD Garden with different histories and different paths.

Denver tries to tie Michigan with the team that the Pioneers eliminated 3-2 in overtime on Thursday night to reach the championship game for the title record. Minnesota State defeated Minnesota 5-1 in the second semifinal.

The Mavericks are in the Frozen Four for the second year in a row. Denver has been to four of the final six, but missed the event in 2021. (Four players on this roster were on the team that reached the semifinals in 2019)

There are also many similarities.

The two No. 1 seeds in the NCAA tournament are the top two offensive teams in the nation, the only four-player two with a 40-point top score. Denver was first in scoring with 4.3 goals per game and second with 170 goals; MSU was second with 4.1 goals per game and first with 177 goals.

They have clearly built something very special that we respect, Pioneers coach David Carle said Friday. Were excited about the challenge of playing them for a banner and big trophy.

HARDWARE

On the weekend of the Frozen Four, the college hockey world is handing out a number of other awards, with Minnesota State goalkeeper Dryden McKay receiving the Hobey Baker Award that goes to the elite athlete.

McKay had an NCAA record of 38 wins and his 34 career shutouts are also the most ever. Brink and Minnesota forward Ben Meyers were also finalists.

At other awards, McKay was bagged for the Mike Richter Award that goes to the goalkeeper in college hockey. Northeasterns Devon Levi won after leading the NCAA with a service percentage of .952 the second-highest in NCAA history, a 1.54 goals-to-average of 1.54, and a school-record 10 shutouts. The Huskies sophomore was also named NCAA hockey’s top rookie.

Union College’s Josh Kosack won the Hockey Humanitarian Award for his work with Schenectady-area youth.

TRANSFERS

The state of Minnesota has taken full advantage of the NCAA’s relaxed transfer rules, with Benton Maass (New Hampshire), David Silye (Clarkson) and Josh Groll (Michigan). Taking advantage of the extra year given to players due to COVID-19, Cameron Wright came to Denver after playing for Bowling Green.

It was a no-brainer… to be able to play in games like this, to be able to play for the national championship, Wright said. It’s definitely something I recommend guys if they have the chance to do it. Obviously, as I said, a national championship was being played here. I did well.

Carle said the combination of the transfer rule and the COVID eligibility waiver for all players is highly warranted.

It’s an exciting opportunity for them because they’re the ones who really experienced the strains and struggles of COVID during what should be the best four years of their lives, he said.

Wright scored for Denver in the semifinal victory over Michigan on Thursday night. Silye had a goal and an assist to help Minnesota State beat Minnesota, while Maass had a goal and Groll had an assist.

We are blessed, said Mavericks coach Mike Hastings. All three of these young men have had an impact on our program in a short period of time. I think it has to do with the makeup of the people and the young men themselves. They came in with the idea that we would earn everything we get.

But Hastings said the transfer situation is constantly evolving.

I just think the portal is increasingly becoming a part of roster structuring processes, he said. Now, we have our own philosophies about what we would do with that. Hopefully we can stay true to that. But I do think we need to stay flexible in our thinking about what’s going to happen.

