No. 4 Texas Tech Takes Series Opener From Cats, 6-3″

LUBBOCK, Texas A leading three-run double by Owen Washburn in the bottom of the sixth inning turned out to be the game winner for #4 Texas Tech, as the Red Raiders took a 6-3 win over K-State Friday Night at Dan Law Field near Rip Griffin Park.

Josh Nicoloff’s two-run, two-out single capped a three-run sixth to give K-State (15-14, 1-6 Big 12) a 3-1 lead, but the Red Raiders (25-8, 5-2 Big 12 ) reacted with four runs in the bottom of the inning to re-take the lead for good.

Washburn’s bases-clearing double came from Wildcat reliever Blake Adams lifted that starter Griffin Hassalli with one out and no one on in the sixth. The first four batters reached base against Adams, as the Red Raiders also got an RBI double by Dalton Porter by bringing all nine to the plate.

Hassall gave up only three hits, all of which came in the second inning over his 5 1/3 innings, including a solo homerun to Cole Stilwell. After the second inning, Hassall retired 13 of the last 14 he faced, including eight straight at one point, with a strikeout.

“That was our plan to get into the game,” head coach Pete Hughes said after the game. “We gave them a different look, two completely different and contrasting styles (of pitchers). It’s the right move, it didn’t work. I’ll do it again. I feel sorry for Griff for throwing well enough to to win.” All you can do is make a plan and hope it works, sometimes it doesn’t and that’s baseball.”

Adams (3-3) suffered the loss after five runs (four earned) on five hits over 1 2/3 innings. The transfer from Arkansas, which started six times on Friday-evening, had two walks and two strikeouts.

TTU-starter Andrew Morris put the Cats in order in each of the first three innings of the game, striking out seven batters. Dominic Johnson’s infield single to start the fourth marked K-State’s first hit, with Morris ending with nine strikeouts in seven innings.

Dominic Hughes singled, Johnson was hit by a pitch and Brady Day connected on a pinch-hit single to load the bases with no one out in the sixth. Nick Goodwin tied the game with his sacrifice fly and Nicoloff turned in his two-out single.

“I thought we did a good job offensively,” added Hughes. “We left some runs in the beginning. I think we took too much time to get used to Morris’ style. We gave away a late run and didn’t damage control in our inning. I always say that in this competition has to damage control innings and if you don’t, you’re beaten. That’s what happened today.”

K-State brought the potential equalizer to the plate in Hughes in the top of the ninth after Justin Mitchell and Kaelen Culpepper strung back-to-back two-out singles. TTU closer Trendan Parish earned his sixth save of the season with a game-ending strikeout.

Mitchell led all players with three season-long basehits, going 3-for-4.

The Red Raiders were led by Washburn, who ended the day 2-for-3 with three RBI’s and a walk. Stillwell and Kurt Wilson each produced two-hit games.

MOMENTS THAT MAKE IT UP

Stilwell gave the Red Raiders an 1-0 lead with his solo shot in the bottom of the second inning.

K-State claimed its first lead with three runs in the sixth inning. Goodwin lifted a sacrifice fly after the Cats had the bases loaded and no one out. Nicoloff later delivered a two-run, two-out single for a 3-1 lead.

Adams lifted Hassall with none on baes and one out in the sixth. The first three Red Raiders reached base to load the bases before Washburn delivered a bases-clearing double. Porter later hit on an RBI double with two outs to cap a four-run frame and give TTU a 5-3 lead.

Trailing 6-3 with two outs in the ninth, Mitchell and Culpepper both singled to score the tying run Dom Hughes † Parish closed the game with a strikeout to earn his sixth save of the season.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

K-State scored three runs on eight basehits with two errors and left six on base.

Texas Tech scored six runs on eight hits, committed one error and stranded seven runners.

Seven of the nine total runs were scored in the sixth inning.

All three of Hassall’s allowed basehits came in the second inning.

Hassall retired 13 of the last 14 batters he faced and ended with 5 1/3 innings pitched.

Nicoloff drove in two runs while Goodwin produced an RBI.

Mitchell led all players with three hits and was 3-for-4.

Adams took the loss after giving up five runs (four earned) on five hits.

Stilwell hit the lone home run of the game, a solo shot in the second.

Morris struckout nine in his seven innings.

Morris gave up three earned on six hits in taking the win.

K-State hit .200 with runners in scoring position to TTU’s .300.

The Cats batted .308 with two outs while the Red Raiders batted .200.

COMMENTS

Texas Tech leads the all-time series 47-31-1 (39-28-1 Big 12).

The loss ended K-State’s three-game winning streak against TTU.

K-State is going 8-25-1 against the Red Raiders and last won in 2012.

TTU marks the third straight top-20 opponent and second straight in the top 10 K-State.

K-State is 1-7 against ranked teams and 1-4 against the top 10 this season.

NEXT ONE

K-State and Texas Tech will continue the three-game set at 2 p.m. Saturday. The match will be featured on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and the ESPN app. Radio coverage can be heard on News Radio KMAN (93.3 FM, 1350 AM). Free, live audio is also available at K-StateSports.com/Watch.