What to Look for in Spring Scrimmage No. 2





There will be more than 10,000 recruits and family visitors at the Alabama “closed” scrimmage on Saturday. Although closed to the public and media, there will be invited guests. Sharing information about scrimmage is prohibited, but more than a few snippets always trickle out. Most Alabama fans will be most interested in any information about the Crimson Tide offensive line, especially the left tackle spot. Probably the next one in the fans’ interest will be which two or three wide receivers stand out. Crimson Tide fans are also hoping to receive another report stating that Trey Sanders is physically and mentally a potential star again. Some of us are interested in who will be the top six defensive defenders and where each of them will work in dime formations. Once Nick Saban takes his place in the top six, fans will hope that barring injuries, the secondary won’t need a rotation during the season to strengthen weak links. The two main competitors in the left tackle spot are Amari Kight and Kendall Randolph. Tommy Brockermeyer is also a factor. With Saban saying mid-week that offensive linemen will be moved, it’s possible Javion Cohen is also in the left tackle mix. Alabama Football awaits Tyler Steen Earlier this week, a decision was expected from Vanderbilt transfer Tyler Steen. The week went by and no decision was made. early friday night a tweet from his father stated that Tyler Steen called all involved coaches to let them know of his decision. The public knowledge of his chosen school was unavailable Friday night. If Stone goes elsewhere, another player from the Transfer Portal is unlikely. The Portal Offensive Gear Rankings published by on3.com shows two of the top six transfers, after new teams are found, are former Tide players. That Pierce Quick and Tommy Brown couldn’t earn starting roles for the Tide, but are such highly regarded transfers, is telling. It seems easy to pick the top seven defensive backs. Most of us would agree that it’s (in no particular order) Jordan Battle, DeMarcco Hellams, Kool-Aid McKinstry, Khyree Jackson, Eli Ricks, Brian Branch, and Malachi Moore. But there’s been some buzz about how well Terrion Arnold is doing this spring. Arnold is an exceptional athlete and he has the chance to become one of the “dimes”. At wide receiver, Crimson Tide fans hope freshmen Aaron Anderson and Kendrick Law, along with sophomore JoJo Earle, will continue their solid springs. While scrimmage information will be limited, Saturday’s performances could show more than the ever-vanilla A-Day game.

