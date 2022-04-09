2021-2022 MAC Hockey Rewind: NCAA Tournament Edition





The Broncos charged and shipped to Worcester for their NCAA Tournament matchup with Northeastern as the sole MAC representative, with both Miami and Bowling Green failing to qualify for post-season play. The NCAA college hockey tournament essentially starts at the Sweet Sixteen, so Western Michigan was just four wins away from a national championship. The first team on their path was Northeastern from the Hockey East conference. Western Michigan was regional #1 seed, while Northeastern was #4. Western Michigan started the game on the right foot with Cole Gallant scoring the opening goal midway through the first period. This 1-0 lead would last until the first break. The second period came and went without a score from either team, so we went into the third period with only one goal between the teams. Northeastern scored the tying run late in the third and we were headed for overtime. Just over a minute and a half into the extra period, Luke Grainger intercepted a hollowing attempt by the northeast goalkeeper, sneaked behind the net and threw a wrap-around effort on goal. It looked like the keeper made the save and continued play. The goalkeeper choked the puck seconds later to stop play. The umpires decided to take another look at the game, so we set out to replay the game with the game on the line. After a tense assessment, it was determined that the puck had barely crossed the goal line. Net is just good enough though, so the goal was good and the Broncos won the 2-1 overtime. This was West Michigan’s first NCAA Tournament win in program history. The Broncos advanced to the Worcester Regional Finals to face Minnesota for a ticket to Boston for the Frozen Four. The matchup with the Golden Gophers got off to a rough start. Minnesota scored the first goal at 10:10 in the first period and did so while absolutely choking the Broncos. Western Michigan had just four shots in the first period, but not all was lost as they went into the break with just one score. The Broncos picked up the pace in the second period and blasted past the Golden Gophers, but neither team was able to score. The puck fell in the third period and West Michigan needed a goal to keep their season alive. Those hopes began to crumble a bit more when Minnesota scored a power play goal in just 33 seconds into the third period to extend their lead to two goals. The Golden Gophers added a shorthanded goal later in the period to leave the Broncos 3-0. The final buzzer sounded and Minnesota held their lead to beat their ticket to Boston and end Michigans Western season. It’s always disappointing to end your season, but West Michigan certainly had a season to remember. They advanced to the NCHC tournament finals, claimed their first-ever NCAA tournament win, defeated the #1 ranked (then) in-state rival Michigan at the time on their own ice, and recorded their most wins in nearly 25 years. They accomplished all of this with Pat Ferschweiler’s coaching in his freshman year with the Broncos, setting a new program record for freshman coach wins. The future is nothing but bright for WMU hockey.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hustlebelt.com/2022/4/9/23014644/2021-2022-mac-hockey-rewind-ncaa-tournament-edition The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos