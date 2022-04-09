Sports
Delhis Manika Batra and Chennais G Sathiyan break through in ITTF World Top 10 rankings: we motivate each other | Off the field News
Manika Batra shares that she and G Sathiyan complement and motivate each other on the table
A SINGLE DIGIT RANKING AFTER JUST 8 MONTHS PLAYING TOGETHER IS AMAZING’
It was a great run, winning back-to-back medals, Sathiyan tells us, as he ticks off their recent wins. Our second stint as mixed doubles partners began after the Olympics. Since then we have won gold at the WTT Contender in Budapest, followed by bronze at the WTT Contender Tunis and now silver at the WTT Contender Doha. We also played really well in the World Championships and Grand Smash. In Doha, it was even more special as we beat the world’s number 4 from Hong Kong, who are seasoned, two-time World Cup medalists and have been playing together for a long time. The semi-final victory was a big one.
While he admitted breaking into the Top 10 was always the plan, says Sathiyan, but we exceeded our expectations. We started playing together in August last year. In just eight months, we already have a single-digit ranking. That’s an amazing sign of how far we’ve come.
Manika, who also took fourth place in the latest ITTF women’s doubles world ranking along with partner Archana Kamath, says: “My goal is to focus on my game, not the rankings”
Manika, who also took fourth place in the latest ITTF women’s doubles world ranking with partner Archana Kamath, says: My goal is to focus on my game, not the rankings. Of course I get happy when my rankings improve, but if I just focus on that and what people say, then I can’t perform well. At the same time, the expectations are badti hain toh achcha lagta hai, ki log bhi TT dekh rahe hain and expect kar rahe hain humse. The pressure is there on the table, but if you’re focused on your game, you’ll feel it fade out of your head.
OUR UNDERSTANDING AT COURT HAS BEEN GREAT
The secret to their successful pairing, says Manika, is that we support each other. We complement each other on the table. Between matches we keep motivating each other, which is important for a doubles pair.
Sathiyan added: The rapport between me and Manika on the pitch was great. We shared a lot of ideas and we both have phenomenal speed on the pitch. That is an advantage. Because we are very agile on the field, we can make many variations. Her forehand topspin, my counterattack, the placements we make and the speed on the table are strengths on the court that have taken the opponents by surprise. We were also good at targeting the opponent’s weak zones.
WE HAVE A GREAT CHANCE TO WIN GOLD AT COMMONWEALTH
A bigger goal lies ahead for the duo, the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Sathiyan says: Our big goal is to get into the Top 4 before the Olympics so that we get a good draw and have a great chance of winning medals. We also work with other strong pairs, compete against them, develop strategies and improve our game.
The other two big events scheduled for them this year are the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, both crucial, although Sathiyan is more than optimistic about their chances. Last time, at the Commonwealth Games, in our first stint as a mixed doubles pair, we won a bronze medal without much practice. This time we like to go a step further. I think we have a great chance of winning the gold at the Commonwealth Games. There are some good couples from Singapore and England, so it’s going to be tough. On the other hand, the Asian Games will be like a mini Olympics because the top 7 pairs, except for one French pair, are all Asian. When it comes to table tennis, winning a medal at the Asian Games is just as good as winning a medal at the Olympics, he explains.
MEDITATION TO FOOTWORK: THE TRAINING THAT’S AHEAD
Talking about the roadmap ahead of us in terms of training, Sathiyan says: One area we can work well on is footwork coordination. In fact, when she came to Chennai, we worked on that, it really helped. Footwork coordination is very important when playing as a pair. Serving and receiving are other things we work on. If we can beat this one it will definitely make a big difference in the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and the Paris Olympics.
G Sathiyan on his understanding with Manika on the pitch
Manika also requires a lot of mental preparation. She says: Every time I finish my tournament, I write in my journal about things I should focus on. I also focus on my mental training and meditate. For the Commonwealth Games, I won last time (she took a gold medal in the women’s singles table tennis final at the 2018 Commonwealth Games), so that gets stuck in your head and can add to the pressure. But I’m going there as a newbie and I’ll do my best to win a medal there.
Manika on her understanding with G Sathiyan on the table
I HAVE COOKED A LITTLE AND COOKED DURING LOCKDOWN’
For Manika, the lockdown was a time to focus on training and the next Olympics. I cooked and meditated a bit to stay mentally strong, she adds. I knew when the lockdown ended we would have tournaments, so I prepared for that. I felt stronger than before and thought about the 2024 Olympics. I started writing more about my goal, and what my training should be like and how I should achieve it.
THE LOCKDOWN MADE ME A BETTER PLAYER’
Sathiyan believes the lockdown has helped him become a better player in several ways. Yoga and meditation, which I started practicing just before the pandemic, has now become a routine for me. It has made me a lot calmer and focused. Also, we would always be in competition mode earlier. Without much of that, I could be thinking about my own game. I’ve learned to give importance to taking care of my body, and not to overdo things to a point where I endanger my health.
