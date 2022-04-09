No. 1 USC Beach Volleyball Stifles No. 9 Stanford for 13th 5-0 Sweep





Beach volleyball for women | 09 Apr 2022 STANFORD, California. Number 1 USC beach volleyball (20-1) swept 5-0 over host number 9 ranked Stanford (14-7) during the Pac-12 North Invitational on the sands of Stanford Beach Volleyball Stadium on Saturday, April 9. The Women of Troy extended the program’s fourth-longest winning streak with their 19th straight double win, improving to 11-0 against the Cardinal. The Trojans took their 13th 5-0 sweep of the season (14th shutout win) and went to 14-2 in doubles played in Northern California. USC also improved to 117-14 all-time when it takes the No. 1 position. USC played in two flights and scored the first point of the dual with a victory over the number 4 position where juniors Audrey Nourse and Nicole Nurse recorded a 21-10, 21-15 win over Maya Harvey and Emmy Sharp. The Nourse sisters won their fourth straight season, improving to 13-3 on the season and getting one step closer to hitting the 50-win plateau as a pair. They are now 49-9 all-time. The 2-0 lead went up with a straight-set win over the No. 2 court where Delaynie Maple and Julia Scoles produced a 21-11, 22-20 win over Xolani Hodel and Taylor Wilson to extend their team-leading 21-game winning streak. Tina Graudina and Hailey Harward delivered the decisive run for No. 1 with a 21-7, 21-17 win over Charlie Ekstrom and Kate Reilly. It was the 16th win in a row for Graudina-Harward, who improved to 17-1 this season. USC took a 4-0 lead with a win of pair three. Caroline Schafer and Sammy Slater defeated Jordan McKinney and Emma Morries, 21-17, 21-13, for their third win together. The five pairs won three sets, but the Trojans had the upper hand to complete the 5-0 sweep. There, Mollie Ebertin and former Stanford All-American Sunny Villapando completed a 25-27, 21-11, 15-9 win over Camdyn Doucet and Serena Turner. In a non-scoring exhibition game, Maddie Dailey and Avi Vetter defeated Stanford Harper Hallgren and Shannon Scully 21-16, 21-16. The Trojans will return to action at 2 p.m. PT against 12th-ranked California (19-6) on the sand volleyball courts of the Stanford Graduate School of Business. The match will not be broadcast or streamed live. USC takes on No. 17 Arizona in the Pac-12 Bay Area on Sunday morning (April 10), then closes out the Pac-12 North Invitational against Oregon at 2:00 PM that afternoon. For more information about the USC beach volleyball team, a complete program and results, visit USCtrojans.com/beach. Fans of the Women of Troy can follow the team on Instagram and on Twitter @USCBeach. No. 1 USC final. No. 9 Stanford, 5-0 Pac-12 North Invitational

Stanford Beach Volleyball Stadium Stanford, California.

Saturday 9 April 2022

REGISTER:USC (20-1), Stanford (14-7)

1. Tina GRAUDINA/Hailey HARWARD (USC) def. Charlie EKSTROM/Kate REILLY (STAN); 21-7, 21-17

2. Delaynie MAPLE/Julia SCOLES (USC) def. Xolani HODEL/Taylor WILSON (STAN); 21-11, 22-20

3. Caroline SCHAFER/Sammy SLATER (USC) def. Jordan McKINNEY/Emma MORRIS (STAN); 21-17, 21-13

4. Audrey NOURSE/Nicole NOURSE (USC) def. Maya HARVEY/Emmy SHARP (STAN); 21-10, 21-15

5. Mollie EBERTIN/Sunny VILLAPANDO (USC) def. Camdyn DOUCET/Serena TURNER (STAN); 25-27, 21-11, 15-9

Execution Maddie DAILEY/Avi beats VETTER (STAN). Harper HALLGREN/Shannon SCULLY (USC); 21-16, 21-16

Order of finishing: 4, 2, 1*, 3, 5

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://usctrojans.com/news/2022/4/9/womens-beach-volleyball-no-1-usc-beach-volleyball-stifles-no-9-stanford-for-13th-5-0-sweep.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos