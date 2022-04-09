NEWSMAKER-Imran Khan, cricketer turned Prime Minister of Pakistan has been impeached

†

By Asif Shahzad

ISLAMABAD, April 10 – Imran Khan was ousted as Prime Minister of Pakistan on Sunday after a vote of no confidence in parliament, prematurely ending a tenure marked by a deteriorating economy and signs of losing confidence from the powerful military .

The defection of his coalition reflected growing disillusionment among many Pakistanis over high inflation, rising deficits and the perception that Khan had failed to deliver on his campaign promises to root out corruption.

However, it is unlikely that he will disappear from the political scene altogether.

After the Supreme Court overturned its decision to dissolve parliament and ordered lawmakers to return to the lower chamber, an ally called the move a judicial coup and Khan said he would continue to fight “until the last ball”.

The 69-year-old joins an ever-growing list of elected Pakistani prime ministers who have failed to fulfill their full terms; no one has done this since independence in 1947.

In 2018, the cricketing legend who led Pakistan to its only World Cup victory in 1992 rallied the country behind his vision of a corruption-free, prosperous country respected on the global stage.

But the fame and charisma of the blazing nationalist were not enough to keep him in power.

Ironically for a politician once criticized for being under the thumb of the powerful military establishment, his ouster comes amid signs of deteriorating relations between him and army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The military, which plays an outrageous role in Pakistan, which has ruled the country for nearly half of its history and has taken control of some of its largest economic institutions, has said it remains neutral on politics.

At a rally last month as he fought for his political survival, Khan was widely seen to refer to that position when he said, “Only animals remain neutral.”

“They (the military) do not want to be seen as supporting him and not to be blamed for his failures,” said opposition leader and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. “They have withdrawn their support.”

INCREASED PROMISES

Handsome and charismatic, Khan first caught the attention of the world in the early 1970s as an aggressive, fast bowler with a distinctive jumping action.

He became one of the world’s best all-rounders and a hero in cricket-crazed Pakistan, leading a team of wayward stars of bleak prospects to victory in 1992, urging his players with the famous rallying cry to “fight as cornered tigers”.

After he retired from cricket that year, he became known for his philanthropy, raising $25 million to open a cancer hospital in memory of his mother, before entering politics with the founding of his Tehreek-i-Insaf ( PTI), or Pakistan Movement for Justice. party, 1996.

Despite its fame, the PTI languished in the political wilderness of Pakistan, winning no seat other than Khan’s for 17 years.

However, this period had its dramatic moments. In 2007, Khan escaped house arrest by jumping over a wall amid a crackdown on opposition figures by then military ruler General Pervez Musharraf.

In 2011, Khan began drawing huge crowds of young Pakistanis disillusioned with endemic corruption, chronic electricity shortages, and crises in education and unemployment.

He gained further support in the following years, with trained Pakistani expatriates quitting their jobs to work for his party and pop musicians and actors accompanying him on the campaign trail.

His goal, Khan told a rally of hundreds of thousands of supporters in 2018, was to turn Pakistan from a country with a “small group of rich and a sea of ​​​​poor” into an “example for a humane system, a just system, for the world, of what an Islamic welfare state is”.

That year, he finally took the win, marking a rare ascent by a sporting hero to the pinnacle of politics. However, observers warned that his worst enemy was his own rhetoric, which had sent supporters’ hopes skyrocketing.

PLAYBOY TO REFORMER

Born in 1952 to the son of a civil engineer, Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi described himself as a shy child who grew up with four sisters in an affluent urban Pashtun family in Lahore, Pakistan’s second largest city.

After a privileged education in Lahore, during which his cricketing skills became apparent, he attended Oxford University, graduating with a degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics.

While his cricket career flourished, he developed a playboy reputation in London in the late 1970s.

In 1995, he married Jemima Goldsmith, daughter of business magnate James Goldsmith. The couple, who had two sons together, divorced in 2004. A second brief marriage to TV journalist Reham Nayyar Khan also ended in divorce.

His third marriage to Bushra Bibi, a spiritual leader Khan had come to know during his visits to a 13th-century shrine in Pakistan, reflected his increasing interest in Sufism – a form of Islamic practice that emphasizes spiritual closeness to God.

Once Khan was in power, he embarked on his plan to build a “welfare state” modeled on what he said was an ideal system dating back to the Islamic world some 14 centuries earlier.

His government made a number of key appointments based on qualifications rather than political favours, and sought to reform recruitment in the bureaucracy and civil service.

Other measures included making it easier for citizens to file complaints and introducing universal health care for the poor in one province with plans to expand the program nationwide. The government also started a project to plant 10 billion trees to reverse decades of deforestation.

To bolster a crippled economy, Khan made a significant policy reversal, securing an IMF bailout package for Pakistan and setting lofty, albeit unmet, goals to expand tax collection.

But his fight against corruption has been heavily criticized as a means of sidelining political opponents – many of whom were jailed on corruption charges.

Pakistani generals also remained powerful, and military officers, retired and on duty, were put in charge of more than a dozen civilian institutions.

(Written by Alasdair Pal and Mike Collett-White; editing by Edwina Gibbs, Nick Macfie and Mike Collett-White)