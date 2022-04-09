Sports
It’s simple, Georgia footballers need to make better decisions
On Friday morning, reports surfaced of a Georgia football player turning himself in after an incident that… involved in a TikTok challenge.
Over the years, players have gotten caught up in things in Athens or the Athens area, and it’s time to make better decisions.
Enough is enough.
This column is not in contempt for that young man for his actions or any of the others. I’m talking about making better decisions in general and realizing that even though they’re footballers, they’re not invincible for things.
They have been given this opportunity and they need to stay out of trouble. These players need to make better decisions about who to associate with, who to associate with outside of football, and when not to do crazy social media trends.
Georgian footballers have too much to do to make stupid decisions that could land them in trouble.
The coaches can’t do much for their players and in the end it’s grown men who make their own choices. Why would anyone want to throw that opportunity away?
I’m not mentioning names because, again, I’m not relegating any of these players.
Georgia has had issues in the past with players making questionable choices, and most of them were nearly harmless, but there were a few that were serious.
College is about having fun and having a great social life, but for student-athletes it should be different. They have strict schedules to adhere to, so how can any of them have the time to put themselves in these situations?
Also, these TikTok trends with “weapons” are just asking for trouble. Social media trends should be fun and not dangerous. It’s not worth doing if it could endanger you or others around you.
What happened to the harmless dance trends? Better yet, I follow a Georgian football player on TikTok, and there is no violence there. He talks about his life as a student-athlete.
Georgia is already known as the national champion, so every time a player does something – good or bad – the media will publish it. Journalists have work to do, and reporting when players are arrested is part of that, but when will these kids stop making questionable decisions.
The word kids is also a nudge as they are all 18 and over, the last one being a junior so there’s no excuse for that being good enough.
Sure, going to your dorm room after workout is boring, but it keeps you out of trouble — even then, there have been some questionable cases. It’s all about making smart choices to give you a good reputation the opportunity you get. No one wants these talented kids to take a wrong turn. Georgia wants its players to succeed, graduate and do something with their lives.
Football gives them that opportunity, but doing stupid things like we saw in the Kirby Smart era was unforgivable. Always have a friend around at a party so that others can’t accuse people of doing things.
Heck, stay away from girls if they’re questionable. Get verbal and written consent from significant others and keep it on hand — don’t share videos of intimate moments and be smart about everything.
Georgian footballers made it, but at the same time, when they put themselves in tricky situations, it’s hard to keep them out of trouble. We’re not saying that you have to be a recluse and have a boring college experience, and we’re just saying that you should think about who gets into the personal circle.
By making smart decisions and being as disciplined about them as you are about things on the field, this problem could be solved. Georgian football players are better than this, and some of these mistakes do not define who they are as a person, but at the same time it is easier to say no than to be released from prison.
