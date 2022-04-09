Santo and Sikka win national table tennis titles





March 26, Kathmandu. Santu Shrestha of Nepal Police and Sikka Suwal Shrestha of APF have won Open Singles title from KB SAM 11th Poornaman Vajracharya Memorial National Open Table Tennis Tournament. Three-time national champion Shantou defeated his own division’s Vinesh Khania 7-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-6, 7-11 in the men’s singles final held on Saturday at the National Table Tennis Training Center in Lanchour. † and 11-9. This is Santos’ second title in a week. Previously, he had won the singles title by beating an Indian player at the 4th Samjhauta Cup International Table Tennis Championships on March 3. Sanyog Kapali and APF of the Nepalese army came in third. In the women’s singles title match of the competition organized by Kathmandu District Table Tennis Association under the title sponsorship of KB Sam Aluminum Industries Pvt Ltd. This is Sikka’s first senior singles title. Armies Rabina Maharjan and Polices Sonu Thapa Magar came in third. The winner of both groups got Rs 50,000, the runner-up Rs 25,000 and the third place winner Rs 10,000. In the men’s singles, Arpan Sunwar Rai defeated Pradeep Bhandari 8-11, 11-5, 11-6 and in the women’s singles, Lali defeated Sherpa Rajni Rai 11-5, 11-3 in the final. In the women’s singles final, Raikosha Shahi Menuka defeated Gautam 4-11, 11-7 and 11-4 to take first place. In the media’s men’s singles, Himalaya Televisions Suman Pradhan came first, Kantipur Dailys Raju Ghisingh second, Khelpatis Nishan Rai and Rajdhani Dailys Dil Bahadur Tamang third. The team of Adarsh ​​Vidya Mandir (AVM) became champion of the school. AVM won 4 gold, 6 silver and 5 bronze medals. The winners were congratulated by Chaturananda Raj Vaidya, Vice President of Nepal Olympic Committee and President of All Nepal Table Tennis Association, Amit Kumar Begani, President and CEO of KB Sam Kamal Kumar Begani, Dharmaman Vajracharya, President of Kathmandu District Table Tennis Association . † 350 players took part in 34 different events in this competition that started on March 6. †

