Sports
Wildcats rally falls short of Marquette, 19-14
MILWAUKEE, Wisc. Marquette raced to a 5-0 lead under the Seasonal Dome at Valley Fields in the opening minutes on Saturday, then held back a series of rallies from Villanova to take a 19-14 BIG EAST win here on Saturday.
Sydney Pappas led the Wildcats by four goals while Libby McKenna† Caroline Curnal and Sami Carey each registered three goals. Alexa Moro made eight saves in goal for Nova, which fell to 4-9 overall, 0-2 BIG EAST, while the Golden Eagles are now 6-7 overall, 1-1 BIG EAST.
Marquette scored three goals in the opening 4:35 of the game, two of which came from Meg Bireley’s stick. Kyra LaMotte scored a fourth goal just over a minute later to make it 4-0. A fifth goal came shortly afterwards when Lydia Faust scored with 8:24 to go in the first quarter.
Part of Marquette’s early success came in the draw circle, where it won five of the first seven draws. That allowed the Golden Eagles to control possession during the opening minutes of the game.
Sami Carey got the Wildcats on the board with a Free Position attempt. It was her ninth goal of the season and reduced the deficit to 5-1 in the first quarter with 6:47 on the clock.
After Marquette scored his sixth goal, the Wildcats got one of them Libby McKenna with just over a minute left in the first quarter to close the gap to 6-2. However, the Golden Eagles scored again with 15 seconds left in the period to make it a 7-2 lead when the horn sounded at the end of the first quarter.
Moro’s fifth save of the day was a good one for the Wildcats early in the second quarter. That gave the Wildcats possession of the ball and they profited on the other side if Caroline Curnal converted a feed from behind the cage into her 29e goal of the season with 12:23 to go in the first half.
Shea Garcia converted a Free Position shot into the Golden Eagles’ eighth goal of the day. But then Carey found Sydney Pappas on successive possessions and Pappas carved her 21st and 22nd objectives of the campaign to bring Nova within 8-5.
However, the Golden Eagles scored the next three goals to extend the lead to 11-5 with 2:25 left in the first half. The last of those goals came from Emma Soccodato, her third of the day.
Olivia Piccirillic netted her 12e Goal of the season from another clear position shot with just over a minute left in the period for Villanova. Mary Schumar responded with a Golden Eagles goal from a shot into Free Position to make it 12-6.
Marquette had a 17-10 lead in shots and a 13-7 lead on draw controls.
Libby McKenna got the Wildcats on the right foot to open the second half with a goal 43 seconds into the period. However, Marquette scored twice in the next three plus minutes to take a 14-7 lead with 11:10 to play into the third quarter. Kyra Lamotte then scored with the Golden Eagles behind a woman to make it 15-7 with 8:59 on the clock in the third quarter.
Curnal took her second goal of the day in the first minute of the fourth quarter before Lamotte scored another goal for the Golden Eagles to make it 16-8 with 13:15 left in the period. Villanova got the next two scores, from Pappas’ stick her third of the day and Addie Fischer to claw to within 10/16 at 10:27 a.m. of the fourth period.
Curnal’s work in the draw control circle helped fuel the wave of the Wildcats. A win in the circle immediately led to another goal from Pappas, this on a pass from Fischer to narrow the deficit to 16-11 with 9:59 to play in the period.
Lydia Faust scored at 7:34 and pushed the Golden Eagles lead to 17-11. Megan Reilly converted a Free Position Shot for the Wildcats to narrow them down to within five goals with just over six minutes on the clock and Carey scored again on a pass from McKenna to make it 17-13 at 3:59 on the clock.
Bireley scored again for the Golden Eagles after a long possession, mostly with bells blazing, to extend the lead to 18-13 with 2:27 to go. Shea Garcia then scored her third of the day to extend the lead to 19-13 with ninety seconds left. Curnal scored the last goal of the day with 13 seconds left to make it 19-14.
Villanova returns to action in Connecticut next Saturday at 1 p.m.
