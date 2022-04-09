Sports
Pakistani cricketer turned prime minister Imran Khan loses office
Imran Khan was removed from office by a vote of no confidence in the National Assembly
ISLAMABAD – Regarded as a cunning cricket captain during his international playing days, Imran Khan had a sticky wicket when it came to leading Pakistan.
The 69-year-old prime minister was sacked on Sunday after a vote of no confidence in the national assembly, days after he believed he had thwarted the opposition by dissolving parliament and calling early elections.
The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that his action was illegal and after losing his majority in the assembly, Khan was left with no options.
Khan enjoyed genuine popular support when he became prime minister in 2018, but critics say he has failed to deliver on promises to revive the economy and improve the lives of the poor.
Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) side was chosen by millions of people growing up watching him play cricket, where he excelled as an all-rounder and captained Pakistan to the 1992 World Cup victory.
The PTI ended decades of domination by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistani Muslim League-N (PML-N) – two mostly feuding groups that joined forces to oust him.
Khan’s vision was that Pakistan would become a welfare state modeled on the Islamic golden age of the 7th to 14th centuries, a period of cultural, economic and scientific boom in the Muslim world.
But he made little progress in improving Pakistan’s financial situation, with runaway inflation, crippling debt and a weak rupee undermining economic reforms.
The security situation also deteriorated under his supervision, especially since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan last year.
– On tiptoe in politics –
The Oxford-educated son of a wealthy Lahore family, Khan had a reputation as a playboy until his retirement from international cricket.
For years he engaged in charitable projects, raising millions to build a cancer hospital in honor of his mother.
He stepped on tiptoe into politics and for many years held the PTI’s sole parliamentary seat.
But the party boomed during the army-led government of General Pervez Musharraf and became a real force in the 2013 elections before winning a majority five years later.
However, running the country proved more difficult than sitting in the opposition.
Double-digit inflation has pushed up the cost of basic goods, and while the economy is expected to grow by four percent this year, it has stagnated for the past three years.
Pakistan has also had to borrow a lot to pay off nearly $130 billion in foreign debt.
The increasingly unstable security situation exemplified by the return of the Taliban across the border to power in mid-August also contributed to Khan’s downfall.
The victory of the hardline Islamists was initially seen as a victory, both for Pakistan — long accused of supporting them — and for a prime minister dubbed “Taliban Khan” for his consistent advocacy of dialogue and criticism of US policies toward from Kabul.
But attacks by its own Taliban in Pakistan – as well as the local Islamic State group (IS-K) and ethnic Baloch separatists – have increased despite Kabul’s assurances that Afghan land will not be used for such purposes.
The Pakistani military is the key to political power, and some analysts say Khan lost his crucial support, which both sides deny.
– Closer to China, Russia –
Khan’s efforts to position Pakistan as a major non-aligned regional player were also successful.
Ties with the United States had been severed, with Khan accusing Washington of collaborating with the opposition for regime change.
Islamabad has moved closer to China, although important work on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has been delayed.
He also moved closer to Russia and infuriated the West by continuing a visit to Moscow on the same day as the invasion of Ukraine.
– ‘I never give up’ –
Khan had some domestic successes.
He is credited with getting Pakistan relatively unscathed through the Covid-19 pandemic, and a free universal health program he pioneered is slowly being rolled out across the country.
Khan regularly protests Western permissiveness, sparking outrage among human rights groups by repeatedly linking rape to the way women dress in a deeply patriarchal country where sexual violence is rife.
His current wife Bushra Bibi has been married three times and comes from a conservative family and wears a veil in public.
Often described as impulsive and brash, he often uses cricket analogies to describe his political struggles.
“I fight to the very last ball. I never give up, whatever the result may be,” he said in a speech to the nation last week.
He was fired on Sunday.
