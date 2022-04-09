Sports
Fans condemn Nick Kyrgios over latest meltdown
The call for Nick Kyrgios is again beaten with an ATP suspension after the Aussie arced into an ugly meltdown mode from a third straight US tournament.
The Aussie got firebrand a fine totaling $US60,000 ($A80,000) after recently losing at Indian Wells and Miami and could face even more penalties after hitting a gasket in the semifinals of the U.S. Championships on clay.
Kyrgios’ surprising run on his least favorite surface came to an explosive end after a 6-3 7-5 loss to giant American Reilly Opelka.
The 26-year-old eventually lost his cool and was awarded a point for a second audible obscenity, which cost him a pivotal match towards the end of a tight second set.
Kyrgios may have had some justification for his tirades after referee Joshua Brace admitted he made a mistake calling at 5-5 in the second set of the match.
But after the key run, leaving the score at 30-30, Kyrgios lost the plot completely, lost the next point through a derived foul and, after getting his second caution for more curses on the course, got the point that cost him the game at the breaking point down.
He was lucky not to earn another potentially game- and match-losing penalty, as he continued to shout obscenities as he walked back to his seat for the changeover.
There he continued to address the officer, muttering, “F***! What don’t you call it? It’s an absolute joke.”
During the exchange, the obviously confused Brace admitted, “I believe it now, I made a mistake.”
It wasn’t the pair’s first debate over the incident, which happened when Opelka’s return at 30-15 appeared to go over baseline but was not called out as Kyrgios lost the point.
“If it’s out then I’ve missed it,” said the referee, leaving Kyrgios to tell him sarcastically: “Well, congratulations…”
Tennis fans knock out Nick Kyrgios after new meltdown
While many tennis fans admitted that Kyrgios may have made some bad decisions against him, the consensus is that his way of coping with such adversity is simply not acceptable.
After the latest Houston meltdown, many fans once again challenged the governing body of men’s tennis – the ATP – to take on the series offender.
Warning: The video below contains profanity
The sadness was again that Kyrgios, who had otherwise had a fine American swing outside of these racket-strung and referee sideshows, had put up a great fight on his least favorite clay-court surface to get back into the game against the huge serving, 211cm tall Opelka.
Kyrgios, who tried to reach his first ATP final since Washington in 2019, has been rather out of sorts, muttering loudly to himself at a switch: “F***** energy is useless this morning! Useless!”
Opelka was only four points behind his massive serve in the opening set and when Kyrgios was broken again midway through the second set, there seemed to be no turning back.
Typically, however, the Australian maverick found some of his best forms to break back and seemed to have the upper hand until the collapse.
Opelka, who remained completely calm amid all the nonsense, went up 6-5, served three aces and sealed the win in 69 minutes, earning her a place in the final against American giant John Isner or Chilean Cristian Garin.
When it was all over, Kyrgios still couldn’t let go. “Do you feel bad?” he asked Brace. “I don’t think you feel bad.”
with MONKEY
