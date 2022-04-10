



EUGENE, Or. Oregon Acrobatics and Tumbling will honor its seniors and face No. 1 Baylor for the last time in the 2022 regular season on Sunday. The Ducks and Bears will face each other for the second time this season. Baylor won the first meeting with 281,505-275,495 in Waco, Tex. A win in the second matchup would be No. 5 Oregon can help increase the NCATA Championship rankings and earn a higher position in the National Championships. Oregon will host the 2022 NCATA National Championships at the Matthew Knight Arena from April 28-30. The placings and combinations for the championships will be announced on Monday 11 April. Tickets are now on sale at am.ticketmaster.com/oregonducks/AcroTix† MEET INFO

When: sunday 10 april

True: Matthew Knight Arena

Time: 4 p.m.

Watch: Pac-12 Oregon

Live Score: https://goducks.com/acroscores THE DUCKS vs. THE BEARS Oregon and Baylor have one of the fiercest rivalries in acrobatics, tumbling with 31 encounters between them. The Bears have an 18-13 lead in the series, including a 2-1 record against the Ducks in 2021. Baylor won the first game between the two teams 281,505-275,495 in Waco. MCMORRIS GETS AWARDS DURING FIRST SEASON AS A DUCK

Blessyn McMorris emerges as a strong contributor to the Ducks in 2022 with three NCATA Freshman of the Week awards in her first four encounters. She wasted no time in taking her first prize as a duck, earning the Freshman of the Week award for her performance at Baylor before winning the award again after Oregon’s win over Hawai’i Pacific and a third time after the win. on Azusa Pacific. McMorris is Oregon’s first NCATA Freshman of the Week since Chalice Hampton earned the award in 2018. The Illinois native Lynwood normally competes in six to eight heats in any given match, mostly in the mandatory pyramid, toss and team events. HISTORY OF SUCCESS The Ducks have a storied history with acrobatics and tumbling, including being one of the sport’s pioneers. They are also one of the most successful programs in the country with appearances at every national championship event since the first in 2011. Oregon has reached the NCATA Championship Finals nine times in the event’s decade, winning national titles in 2011, 2013, and 2014 The Ducks have reached the semifinals in all nine years and have finished as national runners-up five times. Oregon also holds more than 40 individual event titles and 25 Ducks have been named All-Americans.

