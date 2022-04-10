Cricket vault – Newspaper





JUST six hours after Australia’s historic journey through Pakistan kicked off with the opening test in Rawalpindi, a bomb explosion nearly 200km away in Peshawar threatened the future of not only the cricket range, but the revival of the international game in the country. The suicide bombing claimed nearly 60 lives and set alarm bells ringing for Australians, who had not visited Pakistan since 1998 due to security concerns. They had landed in Pakistan just five days earlier in security and protocol at the head of state level, making them the first country to best test play in the country since the attack on the Sri Lankan team in 2009. however, were undaunted. They came back to the Pindi Cricket Stadium the next morning for the second day of the test, which left them with no fear of leaving, and they would spend another month in Pakistan, where they completed the three-match test series, an ODI series of three matches and a one-off Twenty20. While the tour was largely free of incidents, it took place at a time when Pakistan was rife with political uncertainty, with the Prime Minister facing a vote of no confidence. Potential protests in Islamabad saw PCB shift the ODI and T20 series from Rawalpindi to Lahore, where Australias first trip in nearly a quarter of a century ended this week after a stopover in Karachi for the second Test. It was the third Test in Lahore that Australia won to take the series 1-0. Pakistan then came back from a shocking defeat in the opening ODI to win the series 2-1, before Australia won the T20 in the final over of the match to cap off a memorable tour. There were sparkling performances from both teams, with Pakistani skipper Babar Azam shining in all three formats. The biggest advantage, however, is the fact that Pakistan has proven to be a safe venue for international cricket. Hopefully, tours of England and New Zealand later this year, after both sides cancel their series in the country in 2021, will help further polish Pakistan’s credentials. Published in Dawn, April 10, 2022

