Observations from Auburn’s last day of spring football

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin addresses his team after Tiger’s Spring game in Jordan-Hare

Bryan Harsin completed his second spring on the Plains Saturday in Jordan-Hare with the A-Day game. An announced crowd of 29,346 people sat in Jordan-Hare on a cold and windy day that didn’t feel like spring. Auburn had 15 practice sessions that culminated in a scrimmage that at times resembled a typical football game.

Auburn completed his spring 15 practice session, making Saturday the last time the Tigers practice until fall camp for the season opener against Mercer.

I have been proud of our boys. I think they have worked hard. I think they took advantage of the opportunities to go out and get better in their position and to get better as a team, Harsin said. That must continue. To me the physical part is something we would all do together, what the strength staff and coaches will do, but it’s the mindset and the mental side of the game. What are they going to do from now until the summer, and how much better can we get before we go out and play so we can play fast?

Let’s delve into a few observations of A-Day at Jordan-Hare.

— One of the highlights was the final game of the match, where Team Tigers defeated Team Auburn 10-9 after four quarters of action. Freshman Holden Geriner had bagged an 80-yard 15 play drive with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Landen King to bring his team within one point of Team Tigers.

No one wants a draw or overtime in a scrimmage in the spring, so Geriner went for two and the Auburn defense broke the pass attempt in the end zone. Harsin liked to give his squad one last chance to compete.

It was nice to be able to end that way. It kind of ties into the theme of what the spring ball has been, which is competitive, Harsin told reporters. So, with a two point conversion and that final drive, Holden (Geriner) made a throw and Landen (King) made the catch there to give their team a chance to win the game.

That was the theme of the spring. It’s just been competition. We talked about leadership. We were talking about chemistry, all those things, just competing. Now, moving forward, it’s going to be about execution and making sure that what we’ve learned from the spring and what we did forward is for us to execute when it’s time for us to go out and play a football game and to win.

— Runningbacks Tank Bigsby and Sean Jackson combined for 15 yards on six bags for Team Tigers. Sean Jackson had 23 yards on six carries and Jordon Ingram had 14 yards on four strikes for Team Auburn. Bigsby also made 3 catches for 28 yards from the backfield. Getting Bigsby the ball is imperative for an Auburn team looking for playmakers. Seeing catch passes is a positive sign, despite the lack of yards on the ground.

I can do many things. Coach Harsin took me everywhere, Bigsby said. You know, got me in the lock receiver, running back, he just let me do everything. He wants to hand me the ball in the open field and do what I have to do.

— It’s important to remember that entry-level offensive linemen Austin Troxell, Brandon Council, Keiondre Jones and Nick Brahms were all injured while evaluating the run game. The defensive line played well, but the lack of four of the five starting linemen is a limitation.

I think our d-line, linebackers, those guys played well. So it’s just back and forth. But what I’d look at is say, OK, we’ve got a few short-distance runs there. Our defense stopped the attack on the game at close range in fourth place. We also got some. So, those critical moments when you need to get those recruits, I think there’s probably 50-50 in those situations.

— Punter Oscar Chapman could be Auburn’s best player in his position. The Australian had three punts for a 45-yard average for Team Tigers and landed two within the 20-yard line. He had two punts for a 37.5 yard average for Team Auburn. The stairs for Team Auburn were in a churning 16 mph wind.

Oscar makes it great because he will put the ball right where we need to put it. If we have to put it in that back corner, there it goes, said auburn defensive end Colby Wooden. Defense, we can go out and not let them come out of that corner. He’s just great.

— Harsin also showed love for Chapman.

I am a big fan of Oscar. I know we want to score every time, but you’re going to turn the field when you have an elite gambler, and I think Oscar is one of the best in the country, said Harsin. And I say that because I saw him. He is a phenomenal young man. Great leader. I think he performs at a high level, every time in practice, when it’s his chance to go out and do what he has to do. So yeah, that helps us with field positioning if we can, teams that can win the field position battle, that’s a big part of it. So he helps us there.

— Colby and Caleb Wooden have a unique opportunity to become the first set of biological brothers to share the field for Auburn since Kameron and Derrick Brown played together for the 2019 season. Caleb is a burgeoning security talent. Colby is a veteran in defense.

Watching him grow up from when he was younger, playing it safe and running back and all that stuff, now it’s just exciting to be on the same court with him, Wooden said. He has a few things to clean up, but I always tell him that. It’s cool to see him there. I’m like, that’s my brother out there. He is on the field making plays. It was just incredible. Hopefully we’ll have two Woodens on the field at once this fall.