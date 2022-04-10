LSU men’s tennis is beaten by Texas A&M, loses fourth of their last five | Sport





In what was expected to be an exciting match, the opposite happened. No. 38 LSU (13-9) had a tough end to the season, facing five top-25 teams in their last seven games, and has yet to beat any of them. No. 24 Texas A&M (19-10) was certainly a tough opponent as they have been a force in the SEC for the past few seasons. But they haven’t been nearly as consistent as Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Kentucky this season, and they probably shouldn’t have beaten this Tiger team. However, that’s exactly what happened. Well, doubles was not which put LSU in a hole, as those games actually went as well as they could have been, especially considering how ineffective LSU has been for that portion of the game throughout the season and how solid Texas A&Ms duos are. The Tigers took the first double points with a 6-4 win over Kent Hunter and Gabriel Diaz Freire on Court 3. At this point in the game, the other two courts were active, with Texas A&M having a small advantage on each. That benefit would last throughout the rest of every game, as the Aggies would claim the double point with two 7-5 wins over Court 1 and 5. At this timeit looked like the match was going to be close to the end as each of those matches had ended at 5-5 at one point and could have gone either way. It was understandable and even admirable to lose doubles like that, but what happened in singles made this match much more poignant for the program. Five of the first six sets would go in the direction of Aggies and while the Tigers would manage to pave realistic paths to victory during the second sets, those paths were short lived and quickly blocked. Joao Graca managed to take a 6-5 lead in his second set before losing 50-0 to send the match to the tiebreaks and losing the tiebreak set 4-7. Likewise, Kent Hunter went up 4-3 before dropping the last three games and lose in the end 4-6, 4-6. If those matches had ended in a third set, there would have been four courts in position to win with the momentum partly on their side due to the backlash. Unfortunately, that was not the case, and Ronnie Hohmann and Gabriel Diaz Freire would lose anyway, as Texas A&M completed their sweep of the Tigers. Not an ideal match for an LSU team looking to get its groove back, but it’s not the end of the season yet. The Tigers have No. 12 Kentucky and Arkansas on their slate, extractable matches if they play their cards right. The first of these will take place this Friday at the LSU Tennis Complex.

