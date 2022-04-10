Sports
Summary: Minnesota Wild lets crucial divisional match-up vs. St Louis Blues 4-3 . traps
After a loss on Tuesday-evening in Nashville that ended the Minnesota Wilds’ 10-point streak, Minnesota appeared to be recovering against a fellow Central Division foe. St. Louis Blues† The Blues came in warm on Friday night, winning three in a row and conceding just two goals in their last two games. With the third best powerplay in the league, and with Minnesota penalty deaths having an awful showing Tuesday night, St. Louis probably licked their chops and strived to pull as many powerplays as possible. To win, Minnesota would have to get off to a better start than Tuesday night, find a way to get the puck into the back of the net and not let their emotions lead the way to the penalty area. In addition, without Matt Dumba, Minnesota would be Matt Boldy and Jon Merrill. With St. Louis one point behind Minnesota with one game in hand, this was destined to be a big one.
With Cam Talbot between the pipes and some reworked lines ahead of him, the game got underway.
#mnwild lines
Kaprizov-Hartman-Zuccarello
Jost-Gaudreau-Fiala
Greenway-Eriksson Ek-Foligno
Duhaime-Bjugstad-Deslauriers
Middleton-Spurgeon
Brodin-Kulikov
Benn-Goligoskiz
Talbot
Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) Apr 8, 2022
From the fall of the opening face-off, the game had the feel of a play-off game. After several minutes of opportunities for both teams, Foligno was called for a dubious trip on Schenn and St. Louis’ deadly power play climbed the ice.
The woes of the Wilds penalties continued, with a great pass from the Blues finishing in the back of the net.
The Wild quickly returned to the box after not having the same five players on the ice and were called for a game delay. Dean had let the umpires know what the first call was, which could have played a part in the decision, especially given that they hadn’t been given a warning. Unlike the first time, Minnesota was able to kill it.
Minutes after the kill, the Wild got their first shot at the men’s advantage after Kaprizov was hindered by compatriot Tarasenko. The Wild failed to convert and the Blues returned at full strength. Seconds after it expired, the teams went to 4 on 4 after Bjugstad and Mikola were whistled for embellishment (somehow) and tripping.
It seemed that Dean wasn’t happy with the call either, and the wails on Kozari continued.
Evason and Kozari are still doing it during the hiatus
Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) Apr 9, 2022
With less than two minutes left in the period, Kevin Fiala rebounded from Tyson Jost to tie the game. Fiala was the best Wilds player of the period and was rewarded for going to the net.
Despite probably having fewer chances and being on the wrong side of the officials, Minnesota was able to exit the first period with a draw. With a playoff feel through one, it felt like the game was going to be tightly controlled until the very end.
About four minutes into the second, Minnesota got their second power play of the night after Eriksson hooked Ek. The Wild earned these after a great start to the period and were rewarded for sustained zone time. Minnesota was unable to capitalize.
The first ten minutes of the period were relatively calm. Just after the 10 minutes, a fairly quiet night ended for Kaprizov and he found the back of the net. A St. Louis defender threw the puck into the slot and hit a rocketing Kaprizov, who had just hit the ice. Kaprizov defeated Husso and Minnesota took their first lead of the night.
KIRILL FOR 41. Duhaime fights in the corner and the puck comes free…to land directly on Kaprizov’s stick. 2-1 MIN. pic.twitter.com/V31VBtkVPY
Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) Apr 9, 2022
While the Wild dominated the first 15 minutes of the period, the Blues found some possession in the last 5. Without this save from Talbot, the great period would have effectively been erased.
The great second period for the Wild came to a close, with the Wild holding their lead by one goal after a great spell in terms of possession.
Just over 15 seconds into the third, Jake Middleton kept his best night rolling in a Wild jersey, beating Husso from the point with a great shot.
Middleton is already so popular in the #mnwild room, Foligno and Eriksson Ek actually had to race each other for the milestone puck
Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) Apr 9, 2022
St. Louis didn’t leave without a fight. 4 minutes later Justin Faulk defeated Cam Talbot short side on a relatively harmless rush.
The comeback continued and Schenn made the game in the evening after a walk by Jordie Benn and beating Talbot. This one stung extra, because Jost was denied a big chance by Husso just before the strange man rushed the other way. Minnesota, in rare form, was the team that blew up the lead in the third rather than catching up.
With the two-goal lead gone, Minnesota couldn’t seem to find any momentum to slow the bleeding. After neither team was able to score at the end of the rules, the teams both earned a crucial point and went into the extra frame.
Just under a minute and a half into extra time, Robert Thomas ran an amazing 2 on 2 with Tarasenko, leaving Gaudreau in no man’s land and giving a well-placed one-timer past Cam Talbot.
The Wild fell 4-3, with St. Louis scoring the last three goals of the game. For a team that has been dominant in the third periods this season, especially if it was behind, Minnesota got a taste of their own medicine. After a great second stint, Minnesota was worked into the third. By the time it went overtime, Minnesota looked sluggish and confused, with an unusual defensive error from Gaudreau costing them the OT winner.
St. Louis improves to 11-1-1 against Minnesota in the past three seasons. Since they are the favorites to be the first round matchup, the Wild may want to try and find that out…
Burning questions
Will the robustness of the Wilds get in the way of winning?
Despite the great effort, the Wild kept their emotions in check. The first period saw the off-duty St. Louis a power play, and thus a lead, but the Wild didn’t give up and scored the next three. Much of the momentum for the great mid-frame came from the bottom six strikers’ play. However, the team was not ready for the push that St. Louis made in the third period. With two defeats to potential first-round matchups in a row in games that have been as close to the playoffs as they can get, Minnesota will have to find a way to change the trend if they are to have any post-season success. .
How is Jordie Benn doing now that Matt Dumba is gone?
Benn had a good start to the evening, but after moving around in a relatively low-danger game, it’s clear why he’s disappeared from the lineup. His patience with the puck is a good trait, but his skating makes him almost unplayable against big attacking teams like St. Louis. If the Wild is to make a point in the playoffs, they need their defensive core.
Sources
