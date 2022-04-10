Why young talents should replace aging athletes Minister of Sport





The Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, on Saturday, stressed the need to find young talents for parasport games to replace the aging ones. Dare said this at the opening ceremony of the inaugural edition of the National Para Games, tagged Abuja 2022 Festival, at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja. He said the young talents would represent the country in future international competitions. According to him, some of these athletes who represent the country are already aging outside of competition. The generation of athletes in athletics will decline over the next one or two years. Younger talent has to be found, both for para and the other games. That’s why we believe we’ll have the chance to see some of these young talents over the next 90 days. We will immediately move the talented to team Nigeria to camp for 60 days for Commonwealth games, he said. Dare said the ministry has set up the para-athletics department for the very first time. We want to build a sustainable model. The first is to have a division of para. In the 2022 budget we have a budget for para sports itself. So in the same way as the National Youth Games, the National Sports Festival, parasport also gets the budget to fund it, he said. Dare said the ministry’s mandate was in line with the vision of the Disability Act, adding that there are disability committees from the National Assembly and committees chaired by lawmakers. There is power in their handicap. Without competition, no athletes can improve and excel and we felt they deserved their own special national sports competition, he said. The Nigeria Press Agency reports that there will be 15 Para-Sports Games in the competition. The sports are amputee football, Nigeria shooting sport Federation, sitting volleyball, para table tennis, para swimming, wheelchair basketball, para taekwondo and wheelchair tennis. Others include para badminton, powerlifting, deaf sports, para athletics, para football, para karate and para canoe. NAN also reports that 17 states are represented at the opening ceremony. They are Gombe, Enugu, Anambra, Adamawa, Abia, FCT Abuja, Yobe, Plateau, Oyo, Kebbi, Ondo, Kano, Edo, Imo, Jigawa, Balyesa and Bauchi. NAN reports that the event will start on Sunday and is expected to end on April 15. NAN

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://punchng.com/why-young-talents-must-replace-aging-athletes-sports-minister/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos