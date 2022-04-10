No. 12 USC Rowing Closes First Day of Pac-12 Invitational





Women’s Rowing | 09 Apr 2022 LAS VEGAS The no.12eUSC Women’s Rowing arranged on the water on Saturday, April 9. The Women of Troy took over boats from Stanford, SMU, Penn and Clemson. TROJAN BOATS fr. Bella Debenedetti steered the wheel for the Second Varsity Four. In the battle chair was Chiara Meakin Then came Caitlin McTygue, Rhese Abrams and Ezi Emenike in the arc.

Then came Caitlin McTygue, and in the arc. sr. Lillian Lau sat in the helm for the Varsity Four. The Trojans stroke seat was occupied by: Fiona Batstone † then was Jane Cox † Jemima Morgan and was in the bow Sonja Washburn †

sat in the helm for the Varsity Four. The Trojans stroke seat was occupied by: † then was † and was in the bow † sr. Olivia Lau sent for the Second Varsity Eight. In the battle chair was Celia Marino † following Marino was Ingrid Brasto † Clare Widzgowski † Anna Molnar † Avoid Franckevica † Ryleigh Megillo Anastasiia Slivina, and in the bow was Isabella Lysaker †

sent for the Second Varsity Eight. In the battle chair was † following Marino was † † † † Anastasiia Slivina, and in the bow was † sr. Eden Cooper Squires sent for the Trojan’s Varsity Eight Boat. Jenna Van De Grift was the battle seat for the Trojans. The beating of the battle seat was Ludovica Braglia † Annabel Aron Cecilie Brunnich Sørensen, Ieva Mendelinskaite, Claudia Cabula † Grete Alttoa and Zoe McCutcheon † WHAT HAPPENED The Second Varsity Four was first on the water for the Trojans. With Bella Debenedetti as helmsman, the Trojan boats came in second with a time of 7:27.94. Stanford led the race with a time of 7:09.62. Clemson was 13 seconds behind the Trojan’s crew with a time of 7:40.79.

The Varsity Four was next on the water. if Lillian Lau sent the Women of Troy across the finish line in second with a time of 7.08.44. The Stanford boat came in with a time of 7:03.99, which was the fastest time in the race. Six seconds behind the Trojan boat was SMU, with a time of 7:14.22.

sent the Women of Troy across the finish line in second with a time of 7.08.44. The Stanford boat came in with a time of 7:03.99, which was the fastest time in the race. Six seconds behind the Trojan boat was SMU, with a time of 7:14.22. The Second Varsity Eight was the third race for the Trojans. helmsman Olivia Lau led the Trojans to second place with a time of 6:32.99. Stanford finished in first place with a time of 6:22.23. The Women of Troy was a second ahead of Penn, with Penn’s time of 6.33.54.

led the Trojans to second place with a time of 6:32.99. Stanford finished in first place with a time of 6:22.23. The Women of Troy was a second ahead of Penn, with Penn’s time of 6.33.54. The Varsity Eight closed the day for the Trojans. helmsman Eden Cooper Squires led the Women of Troy to fourth place with a time of 6:32.59. The Trojan boat was five seconds behind SMU’s boat and SMU’s time was 6:27.83. NEXT ONE USC will be back at Lake Las Vegas tomorrow, Sunday, April 10. The Women of Troy will take on Alabama, Washington State and Washington. The start times are listed below. sunday 10 april Second Varsity 4+ – 8:20 am

Varsity 4+ – 9:20 AM

Second Varsity 8+ – 10:20am

Varsity 8+ – 11:20am RACING NOTES For more information about the USC women’s rowing team, a complete program and results, visitUSCtrojans.com† Fans of the Women of Troy can follow the team on Instagram and Twitter@uscwomensrowing† live stream: To watch a live stream of the invite, follow@LakeLasVegasRowingClubon Facebook. Second Varsity Four Varsity Four Second Varsity Eight Varsity Eight 107:09.62 Stanford 107:03.99 Stanford 106:22.23 Stanford 106:19.69 Stanford 207.27.94 USC 207:08.44 USC 206:32.99 USC 206:25.09 PENN 307.40.79 Clemson 307:14.22 High School 306:33.54 PENN 306:27.83 High School 407: 20.48 PENN 406:35.99 High School 406:32.59 USC

