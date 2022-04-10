Sports
Four Texas Longhorns to look forward to this college football season
There’s a lot of hype around Texas when it comes to the 2022 college football season, but there are players who might be a little overlooked.
Everyone knows names like Quinn Ewers, Bijan Robinson, Xavier Worthy and DeMarvion Overshown well. However, there are a handful of Longhorns that can have an impact that isn’t talked about nearly enough.
Whether these players have already played a significant role in recent years, or are looking for a place to do so for the first time in 2022, there are sure to be some oft-overlooked names mentioned this year.
Steve Sarkisian and his staff are now in their second year, and not only does that mean the fanbase has higher expectations as the first year went so bad, but it also means the players on the roster have had consistency for the first time in a few year. This allows players to grow in the system and become stars.
Here are a few players who have a great chance of contributing in the 2022 season, whether as a starter or as a role player.
Justice Finkley – EDGE
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
One of eight defensive linemen Bo Davis could add to the impressive class of 2022, Finkley may have had the most hype around him early on. He already seems to have grown up and raved about it in reports from outlets like 247Sports. He certainly took advantage of the opportunity to enroll early, and any good show he has, be it in training or scrimmages, helps set him apart from the other linemen who aren’t on campus yet.
Finkley may not be a starter right away, but he will offer someone who can come in and rush the quarterback, something Texas struggled with immensely in 2021.
Jahdae Barron – Nickel
Image Courtesy of Texas Sports
Jahdae Barron, someone who showed great flashes in 2021 and was one of the defensive players to move this off-season, seemed to excel in his new role on the nickel spot. He has the versatility to really play anywhere in secondary and could become a revelation for this defense in 2022.
Casey Cain – Wide Receiver
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
While Cain probably won’t be a starter at receiver, his spectacular show this spring, headlined by a great one-handed catch, may have gotten him a little more playing time.
The Longhorns receivers are probably all figured out already with Xavier Worthy, Jordan Whittington and Wyoming transfer Isaiah Neyor establishing himself as the top three pass catchers. However, that doesn’t mean that Cain won’t get a chance to get into 2022 and hit some goals. He’s yet to score a catch like Longhorn, but his massive feather could position him as someone to whom the bench’s staff looks as a relief of one of the big three.
Kitan Crawford – Safety
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Another defensive player who has a chance to emerge as a true playmaker is former safety-turned cornerback Kitan Crawford. The new safety has had some hype around him, but most Longhorns fans haven’t gotten to see him play at college level yet. Crawford has tremendous speed and energy, which will be a major upgrade from the two security measures that Texas lost from 2021. His cover skills of playing a corner would benefit him immensely, and his unparalleled effort should bode well compared to some of the lackluster attempts at tackling we saw last season.
