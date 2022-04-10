Custom Hawks Win SC Adult Hockey League Cup For Fourth Year





Last weekend, the Sunshine Coast Adult Hockey League 2021/2022 men’s hockey league season came to an end with the final games played at the Sunshine Coast Arena in Sechelt on April 2. Two games were scheduled, with the Bruins versus the Oilers in the bronze medal game and the Sun Coast Kings versus the Custom Hawks for the third season in a row. In the bronze medal game, the Bruins came out on top with a 5-1 win to claim third place. In the men’s final, Avery Tweedy of the Sun Coast Kings scored the opening goal to give the Kings a 1-0 lead in the first period. In the second period Marc Chabot equalized with an impressive breakaway goal. The Hawks were able to overcome penalty problems late in the second half when Mac Roy scored to give the Hawks a 2-1 lead going into the third period. With just two minutes left in the game, Jake Wozney of the Kings went down and sent the final into extra extra time with the teams playing 3v3. Early in extra time, Mac Roy scored his second goal of the game, giving the Hawks a 3-2 win and another playoff trophy! Congratulations to the Custom Hawks for winning the SCAHL Cup for the fourth consecutive season and being runners-up to Sun Coast Kings for a strong season finishing in first place in the regular season. In the league aged 45 and over, the Rams took first place in their playoff game against Smitty’s Shuckers with a score of 4-2 on March 30. The Relics defeated the Breakers 5-2 to take third place in the league on April 3. Congratulations to all men’s teams on a great season! The SCAHL looks forward to an even better 2022-2023 with the hopes of growing the men’s league further and making progress in fulfilling a number of important official functions. If you are interested in men’s hockey, please contact us at [email protected] or message us via the league’s Facebook page at facebook.com/sunshinecoastadulthockey.

