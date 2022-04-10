Bryson DeChambeau must give substance to self-publicity





It was painful to watch, DeChambeau playing both miserably and at such an absurdly slow tempo that the Marshals could be forgiven for checking that their watches had not stopped. During the first round, he left Tiger Woods waiting in the group for more than 10 minutes on the eighth fairway as he went through endless routines with his putting set-up. On the 15th, his torment over a simple pitch was reminiscent of a man aligning the Earth with Jupiter. It was all a fuss over nothing as he threw the ball into deep rough. And this is the man celebrated as the future of golf? Even the green coats are captivated by the DeChambeau cult. In one of the most astonishing departures from the Masters tradition, Augustas president Fred Ridley decided last Sunday to open the job for DeChambeau and a group of YouTubers calling themselves Dude Perfect to hit golf balls around Amen Corner with a baseball bat, tennis racket and croquet mallet. My first reaction was: Who are these guys? said Ridley. I had never heard of them. But it was something I felt very comfortable with very quickly. These are very sincere young men. They had the utmost respect and reverence for Augusta National. Of all the words you could use to describe DeChambeau’s attitude to his sport, reverence would be few people’s first choice. At one point in his bizarre video stunt, he was lying on the postcard’s 12th green, trying to putt with a pool cue. In his eyes, he evangelizes the gospel of golf and extends its reach to an audience that Augusta has long overlooked. Some people think it shouldn’t, but I love showing the masters in a different light, he said. I love that golf is starting to move towards the younger generation, that’s what it’s all about for me. Only he struggles to show much substance behind his shameless self-publishing. His six-shot US Open win in 2020 would herald a turning point for the game, with his capture of Winged Foot using a bomb and gouge approach, suggesting that a golfer’s key attribute was no longer accuracy but length. Fortunately, Augusta is too sophisticated a test to be clubbed into submission. DeChambeaus slammed off the tee, barely hitting 50 cents off the fairways, meaning he was often blocked by the pine trees, rendering his 380-yard drives essentially useless.

