Rutgers surpasses Huskers on Saturday





Next game: Rutgers 4/10/2022 | 12:05 pm B1G+ Huskers Radio Network April 10 (Sun) / 12:05 PM Rutgers What started as a pitching duel through the first six innings, the Huskers and Rutgers combined for six runs in the last three innings in Nebraska’s 5-4 loss on Saturday-afternoon at Hawks Field. Nebraska (12-17, 4-4 Big Ten) scored four runs on seven hits and committed three errors, while the Scarlet Knights (24-6, 7-1 Big Ten) scored a total of five runs on four hits. Emmett Olson had a career day on the mound in his second start with the Huskers. Olson threw a career-long 6.2 innings, giving up three runs, one earned, on three hits with a career-high five strikeouts. CJ Hood completed the seventh for Nebraska with a strikeout, while Braxton Bragg pitched the last two innings. Bragg dropped to 1-3 on the year after giving up two runs on one basehit and two strikeouts. Cam Chick led the Huskers at the plate with a 3-for-4 performance. Four other Huskers had one hit each, including a three-run home run from Colby Gomes † Griffin Everitt went 1-for-4 with a double and a team-high two runs. Rutgers led off second base on an error by NU and a double down the left field-line, before an RBI groundout and RBI singles by Jordan Sweeney and Ryan Lasko gave the Scarlet Knights a 3-0 lead. After Lasko’s RBI single in the second inning, Olson faced the next 17 RU-batters without giving up a single basehit, giving up only one walk and a single. Everitt led off the seventh with a walk and Nick Wimmers tore a single through the right side to put runners on first and second base with one out. Gomes hit a 1-2 pitch to the left for what was believed to be a two-RBI double, before the third base umpire ruled the ball went to the left for a tying homerun. After a brief infield conference between the four umpires, the ruling of Gomes’ three-run homer was confirmed, resulting in the ejection of head coach Steve Owens of Rutgers. Nick Cimillo led off the eighth hit by the field, followed by Tony Santa Maria who lifted a 0-1 pitch over the wall to the left for a two-run shot to give the Scarlet Knights a 5-3 lead. The Huskers reacted with one run on two hits in the bottom of the eighth to cut the deficit in half. Chick led off with a single and was thrown out at the plate on Everitt’s double in the middle. Garrett Anglim † Josh Caron and Leighton Banjoff pulled three straight walks to place Everitt and score Nebraska’s fourth point of the game. Chick reached on a two-out single in the bottom of the ninth, followed by a walk to Max Anderson to put the tying run and go-ahead run for the Huskers. Everitt followed by ripping the first pitch to Rutgers’ shortstop, who made the play in second place to the last out to end the game with a 5-4 win for the Scarlet Knights. Nebraska and Rutgers close the series tomorrow, with the first pitch at 12:05 PM at Hawks Field.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://huskers.com/news/2022/4/9/baseball-rutgers-outlasts-huskers-on-saturday.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos