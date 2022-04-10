5 biggest takeaways from the Maroon & White Game

With so much outstanding young talent on the Aggies roster, playing a full 4 quarters in a normal game situation, at least in the first half, gave Coach Jimbo Fisher a better chance to see what they could do under normal conditions. It was a good idea and gave us a good first look at what to expect, especially in the quarterback battle, in Saturday’s successful scrimmage, won by the Maroon, 30-24, over the White team.

Quarterback game was clearly 1 of the 5 biggest takeaways of the game.

1. The quarterback’s game was fairly even

Statistically, Max Johnson had it better, but all 3 QBs had their moments. Five touchdowns were scored in a 1st quarter that took an hour to play. Defense picked it up from there, but all 3 in the group were successful.

In general, quarterbacks and wide receivers are not on the same page, but that’s to be expected at this stage. There’s plenty of time for improvement, but as it was a bit of an issue last season, as well as dropping passes, it remains a bit of a concern.

Haynes King battles to regain his starting position. While he picked up where he left off before the injury ended last season, almost before it started, he scored on a touchdown run in the first half, but didn’t pull away from the pack in the long run. His size is still a concern, but he doesn’t lack confidence.

Max Johnson has an edge in experience. Johnson still lacks his pocket presence development and reminds me a bit of a smaller Nick Starkel. He’s not the best quarterback in the conference, but still serviceable and can make the occasional big play as evidenced by his 49-yard run which seemed to relax and get him going.

He has more experience than the others, but Johnson threw late and behind the receivers, subdued the long ball and was generally more effective with his legs than his arm. As expected, experience over the other 2 is his best quality.

Freshman Conner Weigman needs representatives. Weigman, arguably the most athletic of the group, made some freshman mistakes, but still has the talent and presence well beyond his years. He may not be quite ready for the rigors of SEC competition yet, or he may be with a low season and fall camp. Anyway, we got a glimpse of why more than a few consider him the future in the Texas A&M position.

2. Amari Daniels is on the rise

With Devon Achane falling back on a track match and LJ Johnson getting a hamstring, Daniels took advantage of his chance and some good blocks to play an impressive spring game.

Whether Johnson can help and become Achane’s backup remains to be seen, but Daniels showed on Saturday that he too can handle the job if given the chance. Daniels, a strong burst and tough runner, is a pleasant surprise this spring.

3. Evan Stewart is as good as advertised

Stewart, one of many 5 stars from the class of 2022, showed the speed and hands on Saturday, which could potentially give the Aggies another big play option, along with Ainias Smith.

Stewart, named the MVP of the Spring Offensive, made some big plays and looks ready to give the Aggies some depth at the wide receiver to take some of the pressure off Smith.

2022 Texas A&M Football Spring Awards pic.twitter.com/twesIEXrT7 — David Van (@DavidNuno) Apr 9, 2022

4. Linebackers Impressive

Tarian Lee and Edgerrin Cooper were especially impressive. Lee was active, athletic and a hard hitter. Cooper was all over the field with a nose for the ball.

The two moved closer to the front of the line as Texas A&M looks for a new group of leaders on the defense.

5. Avery Hughes leads the secondary

The undersized and unlikely hero in the Aggies secondary was a sophomore looking for his first tackle and first regular season interception. Hughes eyebrow-raising 3 interceptions were quite impressive, and taking the last one to the end zone for a pick six was the icing on the cake in a very impressive display.

Stewart positioned himself in the right place at the right time, taking advantage of some throwing errors from the group of quarterbacks still vying for a starting role.