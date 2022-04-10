Famous Brother Duos in International Cricket





Siblings Day is celebrated annually around the world. The day honors the relationship between siblings and highlights the important role a sibling plays in your life. age. She chose April 10 as a day for siblings because it was her late sister Lisettes’ birthday. That’s the love siblings have for each other. On this sibling day, let’s meet sibling duos in the world of cricket: IPL FULL COVERAGE|SCHEDULE|RESULTS|ORANGE CAP|PURPLE CAP Krunal Pandya and Hardik Pandya Both players have played together for both Mumbai Indians and the Indian National Team. Hardik made his international debut in 2016 and Krunal in 2018. Hardik holds the record for scoring over 400 runs and taking 10+ wickets in one IPL season. This happened in 2019. Krunal scored 1170 runs in 87 matches. Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan The duo have played together for most of their cricket career. Yusuf made his debut for India in 2007 and Irfan in 2003. Both have retired from international cricket. Yusuf holds the record for the fastest 50 runs on 15 balls. Irfan is only the third player to have taken 21 wickets in two tests. He did that in 2005 against the West Indies. Steve Waugh and Mark Waugh These twins have played for Australian and have played a vital role for the team. Steve is especially regarded as one of the most iconic Australian players for his contribution to the 1999 World Cup victory. He is the 30th cricketer to be inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame. Mark and Steve both have prestigious cricket awards. Kamran Akmal and Umar Akmal Kamran and Umar have had iconic cricket careers with Kamran making his debut in 2002 against Zimbabwe and Umar in 2008 U19 World Cup in Malaysia. Kamran is the first Pakistani cricketer to score 150 runs in a T20 match. Umar was the top scorer of the 2016 PSL season. Tom Curran and Sam Curran The Curran brothers are the sixth pair of brothers to play for England. They were both part of the team that played against India in the ODI series during the last tour. Michael Hussey and David Hussey Both brothers have represented Australia and have also been the coaches of the Australian cricket team. Michael, aged 45, is the older brother. Shaun Marsh and Mitchell Marsh Shaun represents Australia in Test and One Day International formats, while Mitchell has represented the country in all formats. Brett Lee and Shane Lee Shane was part of the Australian team that won the World Cup in 1999 but had a fairly short career of just 5 years from 1995 to 2000. Brett, on the other hand, has had an outstanding career with 310 wickets in Test format and 380 in ODI. He was one of the deadliest Australian bowlers. Some other siblings who have left their mark on international cricket are Abie Morkel and Morne Morkel (South Africa), Brendon McCullum and Nathan McCullum (New Zealand) and Martin Crowe and Jeff Crowe (New Zealand). Get Latest Updates on Cricket News, Cricket Pictures, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores Here

