Which QB stood out the most in Auburn Football’s A-Day Spring Game?





AUBURN It ended in dramatic fashion, with a winner-take-all two-point conversion attempt. Third-string quarterback Holden Geriner led the late touchdown drive, but the deciding pitch was off-line. Spring practice culminated Saturday with the Auburn Football starters hanging out at 10-9 in the A-Day spring game at Jordan-Hare Stadium, a rough draft of Bryan Harsin’s 2022 team, but the main event was the quarterback league. . Before delivering an exciting coda, Geriner defended starter TJ Finley leading Team Tigers (the first team) against the defense of the second team. Transfer from Oregon Robby Ashford led Team Auburn, with the tougher challenge facing the defensive starters. Situational battle for both offenses After an opening touchdown drive for Finley’s offense (Finley was 5-for-7), both offenses struggled. Ashford’s attack moved the ball well but got stuck in the red zone, with Ashford being tagged for no win on the third goal from the 4-yard line. Then punter Marshall Meyers attempted the shortfield goal, missed it and got a second chance he made. (The points did not count for Team Auburn). On a third-and-2, safety Caleb Wooden briefly tackled a slipping Tank Bigsby. Bigsby converted the fourth and 1. That only delayed the game from turning into a point party. The second-team offense got the ball on its own 9 with a two-minute drill chance, but starting defensive lineman Marcus Harris pancaked by running Sean Jackson back at third-and-1. Bigsby had only five carries for 12 yards. Half of the game’s 10 possessions ended in punts. SPRING EXTENSIONS:Setback didn’t stop Auburn Football’s breakout star from signing up early AUBURN FOOTBALL A-DAY:4 things I’m looking forward to in the 2022 Spring Game TANK BIGSBY:Auburn football running back coach Cadillac Williams on keeping Tank Bigsby at AU Quarterbacks: Has Robby Ashford Gained Ground? This spring game was Ashford’s big chance to gain ground in the quarterback league, as Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada will be healthy in the fall and add one more contestant against Finley. Ashford had the better scrimmage on Saturday and against better defenders. A few moments stood out for Finley, most notably a couple of well-placed jump balls on the wide side of the field. But his consistency was lacking. After the first drive, he finished the half 6-for-12 with 77 yards on the next three drives against the backups. He was 1-for-5 in one run; on another he was fired (touched) twice, setting up a third and 31 check-down. Finley went 11-for-19 with 137 yards. Ashford gained confidence during the scrimmage. His offense scored twice after the early missed field goal, but he went through his progressions smoothly, hitting all of his quick throws. He put in a third with a zone-read keeper for 13 yards. In the second half, he faced a third-and-27, but zipped a nice deep slope to Ze’Vian Capers for 27 yards. The ride ended in a Ben Patton 38-yard field goal. In the offensive line of Ashford’s second team were Brenden Coffey, Garner Langlo, Avery Jernigan, Eston Harris and Colby Smith. Ashford finished 12-for-16 with 132 yards and positioned himself firmly in the starter mix. Catching the ball on both sides a problem One of Finley’s best throws was a dime in the field that Tar’Varish Dawson dropped on a possible touchdown. The lone three-quarter touchdown was a 20-yard tie between Finley and Malcolm Johnson Jr., but replay showed Johnson dropped it after making the first jump grab. (The points counted.) Finley made a throwing error into the field, missed his target and drove it straight to Marquise Gilbert’s safety, but Gilbert dropped the easy interception. Johnson made some nice catches for the first team; Capers looked good for the backups. In the first half, Ashford fired down a ramp behind Capers, but Capers reached back for the grab. Tight ends Brandon Frazier and Tyler Fromm combined for eight catches on eight Ashford goals, totaling 83 yards. But a reception room with many questions got very few answers.

