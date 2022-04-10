Denver Pioneers ‘Stay With It’ Third Period Rally to Win School’s Ninth NCAA Hockey Crown

BOSTON — Denver scored five consecutive goals in the third period to capture the NCAA Division I men’s hockey championship with a 5-1 win over Minnesota State at TD Garden on Saturday night.

It is the ninth title in program history for the Pioneers and equals Michigan’s NCAA record for the highest ever. Denver had knocked out the Wolverines in the Frozen Four semifinals to advance to the title game against the Mavericks.

“It was definitely a goal to get to nine,” said Denver coach David Carle. “The ultimate goal is to be first in ten, I can tell you that. Winning Michigan on Thursday was a huge step in that direction, and tonight is of course an even bigger step.”

Senior forward Ryan Barrow and sophomore defenseman Mike Benning scored 2 minutes 47 seconds apart in the third period to erase Minnesota’s 1-0 lead, eventually breaking through against a stingy Mavericks defense for the Hobey Baker Award-winning Goalkeeper Dryden McKay.

“I kind of blacked out. I just saw my teammates coming up to me and I had to” [celebrate]Benning said of his game-winning goal. “I thought I owed it to my teammates after taking that penalty.”

Denver goalkeeper Magnus Chrona, a San Jose Sharks prospect, made 24 saves in the win.

“Did our man have to make a few saves? Absolutely. We used our goalkeeper to the limit,” said Carle. “Sometimes it takes all 60 minutes, and we made the most of the last 20.”

In the first period, Minnesota State struck first on power play, with Benning in the penalty area for tripping Andy Carroll. Junior striker Brendan Furry launched a shot from the left wing that kicked Chrona into the groove. The puck went through the legs of a Pioneers penalty kick to Mavericks winger Lucas Sowder, who made a quick pass to junior striker Sam Morton. With his momentum sending him back as he fired the puck, Morton’s one-timer found the back of the net with 6:01 left in the first period.

The Mavericks would beat a power play in Denver, beating them 8-3 in the opening frame. The state of Minnesota had an 18-8 lead after two periods.

“We just said, ‘Stay with it.’ We didn’t get here by avoiding challenges,” said Carle. “It took everyone to do what we did in the third period there.”

Denver eventually broke through against McKay and the Minnesota state defense with 15:14 remaining in regulation. Freshman Jack Devine took a right wing shot that stopped McKay from his path, but senior winger Ryan Burrow was on his doorstep to throw the puck into the net for the 1-1 draw.

Morton took a tripping penalty 40 seconds later, putting Denver on the power play. Just seven seconds after that power play ended, Benning fired a one-timer on a pass from defender Shai Buium for the 2-1 lead, as the state of Minnesota suddenly saw its advantage evaporate.

“When we gave up the first, I thought we were starting to leak a little oil. We couldn’t stop the bleeding. We started chasing the game,” said Minnesota state coach Mike Hastings.

Denver almost made it 3-1, but the umpires canceled a goal due to incidental contact with McKay. But the Pioneers would outplay the game with 6:26 to go in the third period when freshman center Massimo Rizzo converted a 2-on-1 pass from freshman winger Carter Mazur. Striker Brett Stapley and Wright made it 5-1 with empty nets.

Minnesota State made the Frozen Four for the first time last year, losing in the semifinals to St. Cloud State. This year, they ousted rival Minnesota with a 5-1 victory in the semifinals on Thursday before going down to Denver in the national title game.

The loss likely marks the end of a remarkable college career for McKay. The 24-year-old set NCAA records with 37 wins and 34 shutouts this season for the Mavericks, becoming just the third goalkeeper to win the Hobey Baker and the first since former NHL goalkeeper Ryan Miller in 2001.

Interestingly, McKay didn’t win the Mike Richter Award as the nation’s best goalkeeper, going to Buffalo Sabers prospect Devon Levi of Northeastern. McKay went undrafted by NHL teams and is a free agent. He has one season left to qualify for the state of Minnesota, but has indicated that he has no intention of returning for another NCAA campaign.

“I got a bad rebound on the first [goal] and they capitalized,” McKay said. “It would have been nice to make a few more saves for the boys. It just didn’t happen.”

The Pioneers last made the championship game in 2017 and that was the last time they won the title. Carle took over from Jim Montgomery after that championship. At age 32, Carle becomes the fourth-youngest head coach to win a men’s national hockey championship.