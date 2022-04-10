Summary of the 2022 Cup Series Spring Race, Results in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. The first night race for the NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville Speedway was a cinch for Hendrick Motorsport, until a late warning led the race to overtime, that is.

But William Byron survived a final restart and a white flag lap error to win Saturday night’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 in the 0.526 mile short track.

Byron led 212 of the 403 laps. Team-mate and pole winner Chase Elliott led the first 185 circuits, while Hendrick Motorsports surpassed the 10,000 lap lead at Martinsville, becoming the first Cup organization to reach that prodigious number on a single circuit.

At the end of the two-lap overtime, Byron crossed the finish line 0.303 seconds ahead of runner-up Joey Logano, who couldn’t get close enough to Byron’s No. 24 Chevrolet in the final corner to make a move for the win.

Byron, who also won the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Thursday night, is the first driver to win two events this season. Saturday night’s cup win was his first at Martinsville and the fourth in his career.

With his parents in his pit box the entire race, Byron dedicated the win to his mother.

When that last warning came out (for Todd Gilliland’s brush with the Turn 4 wall on Lap 393), I thought:

anyone behind us would make a pit stop, Byron said. Luckily we stayed outside, we were aggressive. We felt like we could use the tires again and were fine.

You have one of the most aggressive guys behind you with Logano. I flapped the tires in (turns) 3 and 4 (on the white flag lap) and left the bottom open, but I was able to block my exit a bit to get a good start (the corner).

This one for my mom. This same weekend last year, she had a sort of mini-stroke and was diagnosed with brain cancer. It means a lot to have her here, and it’s been a crazy year, but she’s doing great, and thanks, everyone, for the support. I had the feeling she was riding in with me. It’s cool to have her here, and I’m definitely going to enjoy this.

WATCH: Byron emotional after dominant win

Logano had mixed feelings after the race. The strong run in second was satisfying, but it was second, not first, and it extended its winless streak to 37 races.

That last restart there had a front row, Logano said. That’s what you can ask for. He came in second, and Willy kind of messed up (Turn) 4 and had me join him, and he did a really good job checking the brakes… He did what he had to do, and got me a little everything was packed behind him, and I couldn’t speed up the turn and be as close as I needed to be in 3 to do the old bump and run.

I couldn’t quite reach him, but his angle shot was also very strong, which I think allowed him to come in quite strong. Overall, the Shell-Pennzoil Mustang had a solid run. Just hate being so close to winning and not letting it happen. But big points today, and it just stings. Second, sometimes it just sucks, that’s all.

Austin Dillon took a strong third place behind Logano, with Ryan Blaney and Ross Chastain taking fourth and fifth respectively.

Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, Aric Almirola, Chase Briscoe and Elliott rounded out the top 10. Elliott leads the standings three points ahead of second place Blaney. Byron is third, 12 points back.

Elliott won the first two stages, but Byron carefully won the race outside the pits during the second stage break, staying ahead for 118 laps until he reached the pit lane during a cycle of green flag stops midway through the final stage.

Blaney held onto first place for five laps before making his final stop, and Byron regained the lead when Blaney came to the pitlane on lap 308.

Upon completion of the green flag cycle, NASCAR issued the race’s third warning when Denny Hamlin’s poorly running car stopped in the pit lane. Byron retained control of the race after the subsequent restart on lap 325, with Austin Dillon passing Joey Logano into second position.

That was the last yellow flag until the final warning on lap 393. The four warnings in total, with two for stage interruptions, were the fewest in a cup race at Martinsville since 1997. On the other hand, Saturday night’s race was shortened from 500 to 400 round.

The next race for the Cup Series is next Sunday’s second-ever sports race at Bristol Motor Speedway (7:00 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Logano won the inaugural event in 2021.

NOTE: NASCAR’s inspection completed without a hitch in the Cup Series garage, confirming William Byron is the race winner. The No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford of Aric Almirola and the No. 43 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet of Erik Jones will be returned to the NASCAR R&D Center for further inspection, which is not abnormal.