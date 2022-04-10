ASU Football Holds Annual Spring Show

Arizona state football completed its 2022 spring show with looks from all five candidates as quarterbacks. However, the decision on the starter is not yet made.

Head coach Herm Edwards calls the current situation very fluid and loved the talent he saw from Trenton Bourguet, Paul Tyson, Daylin McLemore, Finn Collins and Bennett Meredith.

Offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas, who is coming in for his first season at ASU, said the scripted format was more about bringing in reps from each player.

It’s hard to say in the context of what it was and any specific names. It was good that they all got reruns and were able to evaluate more movies that look ahead, Thomas said.

ASU was aware of the penalties last season and worked all spring to limit violations. Edwards estimates four penalties on 70 games of football at the showcase.

The players took this to heart in training and I know this because if they have more than five penalties, they have to run. They arranged that themselves. We haven’t walked that many days. I give them credit, Edwards said. It’s easy to say, but when the season starts, take a good look at the emotions and fear. The mistakes that gave us were the non-competitive mistakes where the ball didn’t move, so hopefully we can do better.

Upcoming freshman Bennett Meredith sees action at quarterback

Meredith started well with a direct hit for Oliver Towns. However, he faced adversity in his time as a quarterback as he came under pressure and messed up a play. A high-pitched click went over Meredith’s head, but he grabbed it before the piece was called dead.

Official turnout figures announced

About 4,000 fans attended Saturday’s showcase.

Quarterback Finn Collins makes connections with Chad Johnson Jr.

Collins completes his first pass attempt on a Chad Johnson Jr. grab. Collins tried to go for it again with Johnson Jr. two plays later, but the pass was caught and then fell on a hit after Johnson Jr. was hit by defending defender Khoury Bethley.

Collins’ transfer to Tevin White was good for a touchdown.

Daylin McLemore at quarterback

McLemore made the most of his time with three completes and went on his own.

Spades come into play

Feely went 5-of-6 from distances of 21, 28, 33, 38, 43 and 46 yards. Feely came up short on the 46-yard attempt.

Tyson comes in as quarterback

Paul Tyson was quarterback after Bourguet. Tyson linked up with incoming freshmen who rode Tevin White back for a dive catch for a 15-meter gain.

Wide receiver Bryan Thompson makes the longest game of the night yet for a 40-yard tie from Tyson. The next game was again for Thompson over the same distance, but was wide of the target.

Tyson then made a short play to tighten Bryce Pierre for a five-yard gain. Pierre was stopped by Merlin Robertson.

Bourguet starts first team at quarterback

Trenton Bourguet was first team in the 11-on-11 exercises. Bourguet is one of five runway candidates left open this off-season. His first pass intended for Ricky Pearsall was incomplete. Bourget’s transfer to Daniyel Ngata went for 15 yards. Bourguet’s 20-yard pass to Elijhah Badger was his longest completion in the series.

Xazavian Valladay went through with a third and two and the penalty marker went down.

Feel at kicker

Kicking was a problem for ASU last season with the longest field goal scored at 40 yards.

In the showcase, Jace Feely scored two field goals, one from 21 yards and another 31 yards. Eddie Czaplicki was punting for ASU

Feely will battle for top spot with incoming recruit Carter Brown and Colorado State transfer Robert Liss. Neither was present for the spring season.

Former Sun Devils present

Several former ASU players were in attendance ahead of the spring show, including this year’s NFL prospect running back Rachaad White, cornerback Chase Lucas, defensive end Tyler Johnson, long snapper Erik Dickerson, offensive lineman Kellan Diesch and linebacker Darien Butler. Arizona Cardinals run back to Eno Benjamin and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby.

Former All-Pro wide receiver and 11-year NFL veteran Chad Johnson attended for his son, ASU wide receiver Chad Johnson Jr.

Athletic Director Ray Anderson was also in attendance.

List of non-participants

Defending linemen Jermayne Lole and Nesta Jade Silverawere will not participate in the showcase. Both are recovering from previous injuries.

