Sports
ASU Football Holds Annual Spring Show
Arizona state football completed its 2022 spring show with looks from all five candidates as quarterbacks. However, the decision on the starter is not yet made.
Head coach Herm Edwards calls the current situation very fluid and loved the talent he saw from Trenton Bourguet, Paul Tyson, Daylin McLemore, Finn Collins and Bennett Meredith.
Offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas, who is coming in for his first season at ASU, said the scripted format was more about bringing in reps from each player.
It’s hard to say in the context of what it was and any specific names. It was good that they all got reruns and were able to evaluate more movies that look ahead, Thomas said.
ASU was aware of the penalties last season and worked all spring to limit violations. Edwards estimates four penalties on 70 games of football at the showcase.
The players took this to heart in training and I know this because if they have more than five penalties, they have to run. They arranged that themselves. We haven’t walked that many days. I give them credit, Edwards said. It’s easy to say, but when the season starts, take a good look at the emotions and fear. The mistakes that gave us were the non-competitive mistakes where the ball didn’t move, so hopefully we can do better.
Upcoming freshman Bennett Meredith sees action at quarterback
Meredith started well with a direct hit for Oliver Towns. However, he faced adversity in his time as a quarterback as he came under pressure and messed up a play. A high-pitched click went over Meredith’s head, but he grabbed it before the piece was called dead.
Official turnout figures announced
About 4,000 fans attended Saturday’s showcase.
Quarterback Finn Collins makes connections with Chad Johnson Jr.
Collins completes his first pass attempt on a Chad Johnson Jr. grab. Collins tried to go for it again with Johnson Jr. two plays later, but the pass was caught and then fell on a hit after Johnson Jr. was hit by defending defender Khoury Bethley.
Collins’ transfer to Tevin White was good for a touchdown.
Daylin McLemore at quarterback
McLemore made the most of his time with three completes and went on his own.
Spades come into play
Feely went 5-of-6 from distances of 21, 28, 33, 38, 43 and 46 yards. Feely came up short on the 46-yard attempt.
Tyson comes in as quarterback
Paul Tyson was quarterback after Bourguet. Tyson linked up with incoming freshmen who rode Tevin White back for a dive catch for a 15-meter gain.
Wide receiver Bryan Thompson makes the longest game of the night yet for a 40-yard tie from Tyson. The next game was again for Thompson over the same distance, but was wide of the target.
Tyson then made a short play to tighten Bryce Pierre for a five-yard gain. Pierre was stopped by Merlin Robertson.
Bourguet starts first team at quarterback
Trenton Bourguet was first team in the 11-on-11 exercises. Bourguet is one of five runway candidates left open this off-season. His first pass intended for Ricky Pearsall was incomplete. Bourget’s transfer to Daniyel Ngata went for 15 yards. Bourguet’s 20-yard pass to Elijhah Badger was his longest completion in the series.
Xazavian Valladay went through with a third and two and the penalty marker went down.
Feel at kicker
Kicking was a problem for ASU last season with the longest field goal scored at 40 yards.
In the showcase, Jace Feely scored two field goals, one from 21 yards and another 31 yards. Eddie Czaplicki was punting for ASU
Feely will battle for top spot with incoming recruit Carter Brown and Colorado State transfer Robert Liss. Neither was present for the spring season.
Former Sun Devils present
Several former ASU players were in attendance ahead of the spring show, including this year’s NFL prospect running back Rachaad White, cornerback Chase Lucas, defensive end Tyler Johnson, long snapper Erik Dickerson, offensive lineman Kellan Diesch and linebacker Darien Butler. Arizona Cardinals run back to Eno Benjamin and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby.
Former All-Pro wide receiver and 11-year NFL veteran Chad Johnson attended for his son, ASU wide receiver Chad Johnson Jr.
Athletic Director Ray Anderson was also in attendance.
List of non-participants
Defending linemen Jermayne Lole and Nesta Jade Silverawere will not participate in the showcase. Both are recovering from previous injuries.
Reach the reporter at [email protected] or 602-647-4122. Follow her on Twitter @jennarortiz†
Sources
2/ https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/college/asu/2022/04/09/live-updates-asu-football-holds-annual-spring-showcase/9529598002/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Exclusive video shows former ‘Empire’ actor’s first moments in Cook County Jail April 6, 2022
- Jack Hurley named to 2022 Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list April 6, 2022
- Close friend of Imran Khan’s wife flees to Dubai for fear of arrest: report April 6, 2022
- Musical form heard in some Bollywood movies – Crossword Clue April 6, 2022
- Celebrate in style and comfort with Irish linen and silk dresses April 6, 2022