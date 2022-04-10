Pioneer hockey, king of Denver sports, crowned national champion for the ninth time – The Denver Post

BOSTON — No one in America plays hockey better than the University of Denver.

Sorry, Broncos. Nice try, Avs. But in our premier league, sports-crazed city, the Pioneers the franchisee.

They won the ninth national championship in school history, with a burst of five-count ’em, five-goals in the third period to overwhelm Minnesota State and Hobey Baker Award winning goalkeeper Dryden McKay.

“We were facing our biggest test. You have to earn this trophy. And we deserved it,” Denver coach David Carle said Saturday, after a back-from-the-brink, 5-1 win at TD Garden.

“It’s not easy to play in Denver… It’s a big responsibility to play in our program.”

For two periods, the Pioneers were stuck in molasses. Deep molasses. Because they could only get eight shots through two frames, they couldn’t find enough ice to make an icy glass of lemonade, let alone the time and space to challenge McKay.

The Pioneers play a wonderful game. But it was dirty grit, not to mention a rock-solid, never-surrender will, that allowed DU to shake, rattle and eventually roll the Mavericks, going into the night with an 18-game winning streak.

In his record-breaking 168th game in a crimson and gold jersey, Ryan Barrow won it all.

“You come to Denver to win national championships,” said Barrow, who arrived on campus shortly after the Pios won their eighth championship in 2017, and then stuck with it, through the COVID-19 pandemic and all. “It has taken five years, but we are here now. Incredible feeling.”

It was a lunch-bucket goal from Barrow, who rolled up his sleeves and got down to business, that finally got Denver on the board 4 minutes and 46 seconds into the final period, leveling the score at 1-1. McKay’s invincibility was shattered and soon after, Pioneers defender Mike Benning fired a shot from the left circle into the back of the net.

“When we conceded a goal, we started leaking oil,” said Minnesota state coach Mike Hastings. The Pioneers, he added, “smelled blood in the water and became incredibly aggressive.”

Back at the corner of University and Evans in Denver, it was time to crank up the party.

The Pioneers scored three more times in the final 6:26 of the third period, with goals from Massimo Rizzo, Brett Stapley and Cameron Wright creating the illusion of defeat in a long night of relentless battle it took DU to finish the game. to make. season with a true 31-9-1 record.

Ever tried to skate on a wool blanket? Every time Denver entered the strike area with the puck, the state of Minnesota threw a thick, scratchy, wet blanket at the Pioneers’ feet. Bobby Brink and Carter Savoie, the two most dangerous offensive threats in the DU’s high-scoring attack, were smothered in unwanted attention by Mavericks defenders who now hammer hip checks and later beg forgiveness.

Thwarted in their pedal-to-the-metal transition game, the Pios played with knit brows for the first 20 minutes, not quite nervous, but certainly frustrated, with three shots the fewest in any period this season since December.

Sam Morton, who lived in Lafayette and skated for the Colorado Thunderbirds as a teenager, gave Minnesota State a 1-0 lead with a power play goal, the result of a careless tripping penalty committed by Benning shortly after the middle of the first run out.

“I just think we didn’t play very well outside of our goalkeeper,” said Carle.

While I’m not here to question the wisdom of Hobey Baker voters, if McKay is the best college hockey player in the country, I’m prettier than George Clooney. The hardest-working and best goalkeeper on the ice was Denver junior Magnus Chrona, as he had to be stoned shot after shot from Minnesota State to give the Pioneers a fighting chance.

“I have to compliment Magnus,” Barrow said. “The first 40 minutes I don’t think our team really realized we were in the championship game. He stood on his head.”

After his grandmother passed away in March, “I dedicate every win to her,” said Chrona, who made 27 saves no bigger than a stop from Minnesota state center David Silye on a short-sighted escape opportunity.

They call Alabama the Crimson Tide. And Duke is synonymous with excellence in basketball. But Denver is the gold standard of college hockey.

Nine championships, tying DU to the University of Michigan for most titles won by any program? Are you joking? That’s a success beyond the wildest dreams of most athletic programs. But nine isn’t enough for the Pioneers.

“It was definitely a goal to get to nine,” said Carle. “The ultimate goal is to be the first (college hockey program) to make it to 10, I’ll tell you.”