No. 24 Texas A&M Mens Tennis Wraps Up Home Slate Against Ole Miss And UTRGV On Sunday

BRYAN COLLEGE STATION, Texas The No. 25 Texas A&M men’s tennis team hosts Ole Miss at 1 p.m. (CT) and UTRGV at 6 p.m. for a Sunday doubleheader to wrap up the 2022 home schedule at the Mitchell Tennis Center. The Aggies come into play at 19-10 during the season and 6-3 in competition, while the Rebels are 12-10 this spring and 2-7 in conference games and the Vaqueros are 5-14 on the year.

Final home games of the regular season for our team so I know they want to finish strong, said head coach Steve Denton. It will be a special day for our lonely senior, Anish Srineketh, who has been a great leader to our team over the years. We will want to play our best tomorrow against a really good Ole Miss team that beat us at the National Indoors in February. I’m really curious how much progress our team has made since our first meeting. Should be a good one over the family weekend; let’s pack Mitchell tomorrow at 1pm!

The Maroon & White are back in action after a 7-0 win over LSU on Friday night. After taking the double point, A&M captured five of the first six sets en route to the sweep. Junior Matthis Ross took the clinch win against the Tigers, the first of his Maroon & White career.

TEXAS A&M RANKINGS UPDATE

A&Ms Schachter moved up to 80th in the latest ITA singles rankings as he leads the team with six ranked wins, the most ranked wins in a single season in Schachter’s collegiate career. Guido Marson moved up to Wednesday’s singles ranking at No. 104, the junior is 12-5 in doubles and owns a pair of ranked singles wins on the year.

Austin Abbrat and Schachter continue to appear in doubles, the pair landing at number 60 this week. The Maroon & White duo have racked up a pair of ranked wins this season, culminating in an 8-7 result against Baylor’s Finn Bass and Sven Lah , currently ranked at number 19.

Schachter and sophomore Kenner Taylor came in at number 61 in the doubles poll, the first time the duo has ranked together. The pair are an impressive 12-4 on top doubles and lead the team with a trio of ranked wins.

SCOUTING OLE MISS

The Rebels took a 5-2 win against Mississippi State last Sunday to break a six-game SEC release streak. No. 32 Nikola Slavic is the sole representative for Ole Miss in singles, the sophomore leads the team with a 14-7 double record and a 7-5 in SEC matches. In doubles, No. 17 Lukas Engelhardt and Finn Reynolds an impressive 15-2 on the top field and a 7-1 against competition foes.

SCOUTING UTRGV

The Vaqueros challenge the Grand Canyon in Abilene on Saturday before making the trek to the Brazos Valley. On Friday, UTRGV defeated Seattle 4-3 behind a trio of doubles and singles wins from Misha Kvantaliani, Alberto Mello and Chris Lawrence. Kvantaliani and Carlo Izurieta lead the team with seven double singles wins this spring. Kvantaliani and George Hutchings led the attack in the doubles, 5-4 on the highest doubles.

Sunday matches will be streamed on 12thman.com through Playsight. Live score for the Ole Miss contest is available here and here for UTSA.

The Aggies will wrap up the regular season on the road next weekend at No. 9 South Carolina on Friday and No. 3 in Florida on Sunday.

