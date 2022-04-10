Longwell’s Walk-Off Flashes Saturday Split





Next game: Bowling Green 4/10/2022 | 1:00 pm April 10 (Sun) / 1:00 PM Bowling Green KENT, Ohio The Golden Flashes and Bowling Green Falcons split some wildly entertaining games with Bowling Green winning the seven-inning game 6-4 and Aidan Longwell ended things in the nightcap with a game winning double in the 10e for a 5-4 win. GAME ONE: BOWLING GREEN 6 KENT STATE 4 The Golden Flashes were unable to overcome a four-run Bowling Green third inning of the game. The Flashes had taken a 3-0 lead over a Justin Kirby solo homer, Mike McNamara double and Josh Johnson bag fly. But in the third inning, the Falcons gave up six hits in the four-run frame. It could have been five runs, but a great relay from Collin Mathews to McNamara to Justin Miknis knocked down a Falcon runner at the plate for the second time in as many games. Kent State caught up from there and was unable to tie the game after the third. Richie Dell took the loss and went into the first three and two thirds in game one. Peyton Cariaco † Aidan Longwell and Max Rippl the last three and a third went into the opener. GAME TWO: KENT STATE 5 BOWLING GREEN 4 (10 INNINGS) In the nightcap, the Flashes had opportunities to take an early lead, loading the bases in the first and two in the second. Josh Johnson saw that didn’t happen in the third inning, leading a ball over the rightfield wall for an opposing field, three-run homer. Johnson’s blast followed a… Mack Timbrook runscoring single, as the Flashes struck four runs with two outs in the third. Ben Cruikshank drove into fifth before Bowling Green hit two runs. A basesloaded walk and a hit batter caused the damage, but Cruikshank grounded out to second base to end the threat and leave the bases loaded. Both teams had chances to extend the lead or tie the game, but the bullpens seized the opportunity and came out of trouble every time. That changed in the ninth when Bowling Green walked and an infield single from a check swing to start the inning. A sac-bunt moved the runners to second and third base and a single with two outs to the right made it four. The Flashes gave up two in the bottom of the ninth, but a couple of flyouts ended the threat. Max Rippl knocked out the Falcons in order in the 10e including a few strikeouts. In the bottom of the 10e† Kyle Jackson walked and moved to second base on a sac-bunt by Kirby. Longwell then took a 3-2 outside fastball and drove it off the left-center field wall. Bowling Green never bothered to throw it in as Jackson merrily raced around third to score the winning run. The split has Kent State at 11-14 overall and 6-7 in the MAC while Bowling Green is 9-19 overall and 6-11 in MAC play. The two teams will conclude the series tomorrow with a 1 p.m. first pitch from Schoonover Stadium.

