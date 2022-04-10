‘We’ve trained umpires ready to fly over’: Icelandic cricketer takes brutal digs at BCCI after Kohli’s controversial resignation | Cricket

Virat Kohli and cricket fraternity were outraged when the former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) was given a controversial dismissal on Saturday in the IPL 2022 match against Mumbai Indians. Kohli fell two runs short of his first score in half a century this season when he was awarded LBW and the third umpire failed to have enough convincing evidence to overturn the decision. And even as RCB won convincingly, the layoff remained the talking point of the match before a tweet from Iceland Cricket on the subject went viral.

It was in the penultimate over of RCB’s chase when a long delivery from Dewald Brevis in his very first over in IPL hit Kohli’s pads. The on-field umpire sided with Mumbai’s appeal while Kohli chose the review. The third umpire failed to conclude whether the ball hit the pad or the bat first and lack of evidence made him inconclusive as he remained on the side of the decision, leaving Kohli furious.

After the dismissal, Iceland Cricket took to Twitter to brutally dig at BCCI for the poor refereeing standard before suggesting that they had trained referees ready to fly to India for the IPL.

It is not easy for umpires on the field to detect inside edges if the ball hits the bat or pad first. But every TV referee should be able to make the right decision with the benefit of slow motion replays and technology like UltraEdge. @BCCI We have trained referees ready to fly over, they tweeted.

The dismissal had no effect on the chase, as RCB completed the chase two balls later after Glenn Maxwell knocked Brevis through the covers for a boundary, taking him by seven wickets and losing Mumbai for the fourth time in a row this season.

Kohli had finished 48-out of 36 in the pursuit of 152 runs and was ably supported by young Anuj Rawat, who scored his first IPL fifty en route to his 66-out-47 knockout punctuated with two limits and 6 sixes . This was RCB’s third win in a row this season.