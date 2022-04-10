Jayden Wayne’s football recruitment continues at full speed

Jayden Wayne is one of Washington state’s most recruited football players at a time, and may have attracted more attention than the recent must-see locals in JT Tuiamoloau or Josh Conerly.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound edge rusher from Tacoma’s Lincoln High School currently has 42 scholarship offers and holds nine months to go until the first signing date.

He’s been to almost every tempting college campus to take a look and has made multiple trips to Alabama, Georgia, USC, Oregon…and Washington.

Unlike Tuiamoloau or Conerly, other 5 star recruits whose interest in the Huskies notably seemed to wane with no social media mentions about themselves before making overtime decisions, Wayne continues to show the UW as much attention as any other pursuer.

On Thursday, the standout Lincoln High posted the following collection of UW-related images of him on Twitter.

While the recruiting analysts have Wayne leaning toward Alabama at this early hour, only the talented teen really knows what he’s thinking.

For example, they have no idea that Wayne randomly and without any urging on our behalf, or any explanation from him, sent the following photo to this Husky Sports Illustrated site.

Jayden Wayne seems just as interested in the UW as anywhere else. Jayden Wayne

It was like saying, hey, making sure everyone knows that I can still play my college football in Seattle as easily as I can in Tuscaloosa or Eugene.

Still, the pressure for him to play for Alabama is great. His hosts made sure to snap a photo of him hanging out with fellow five-star recruit Arch Manning, the newest in the long-standing family of highly visible quarterbacks.

Manning isn’t committed to anyone, of course, and his relatives, by the way, played their college football for Alabama’s SEC rivals Ole Miss and Tennessee. Everything is possible with him.

It must be flattering but also mind-numbing to hear the non-stop recruiting pitches from the various schools and see random fans reaching out to you on social media, claiming to adore these guys and constantly trying to get their attention.

However, Wayne seems to be businesslike and polite at all times when dealing with this circus atmosphere.

He has to consider many things before choosing a school. Will Nick Saban stay with Alabama for his entire career if he goes there? Does he want all his friends and relatives to be able to see him play at the UW in person or relegate most of them to stare at him on national TV broadcasts? Does he want to be part of Oregon’s Disneyland approach to college football with its great facilities and closets full of uniforms? Is he as attracted to new Husky coach Kalen DeBoer as others seem to be so far?

Wayne, it seems, can go just about anywhere. Alabama. Oregon. Even to Washington. He must have thoroughly researched everything when it comes time for him to make the big decision.

In the meantime, we’ll keep an eye on our Twitter mailbox for more photos of him.

