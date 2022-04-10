Tiger tennis hands first defeat | News, Sports, Jobs





The Hollidaysburg Area High School boys’ tennis team suffered its first loss at the Summit Tennis and Athletic Club on Friday with a 3-2 loss to undefeated Fairview. Fairview, who was a PIAA semifinalist last season, won both doubles and the No. 3 singles in thrilling matches. Nathan Barton and Jadd Younes won #1 and #2 singles for the Golden Tigers, respectively. SINGLES: 1, Barton, H, final. Turaga, 6-0, 6-1; 2, Younes, H, def. Kisiel, 6-2, 3-6, 10-4; 3, Gr. Louis, F, def. Johnson, 4-6, 6-4, 10-6. DOUBLE PLAY: 1, Mehler-Sprigel, F, final. Obeid-Edgell, 6-4, 4-6, 11-9; 2, gl. Louis Allen, def. Gallagher Tyndall, 6-3, 6-4. Data: Fairview (9-0); Hollidaysburg (7-1). Tigers waver BELLEfontE — Dominic Capperella struckout nine batters in throwing Bellefonte’s baseball team past Hollidaysburg, 5-3. The Golden Tigers (1-3), trailing 4-0 after two innings, got two RBI’s from Landon Perry and two hits from Matt Smith. HOLLIDAYSBURG (3): Hileman cf 311, Bukosky ss 400, Smith rf 402, Perry p 1b 401, Michaels lf 300, Karageanes lf 100, sale c 301, Kratzer 1b-p 110, Banks 3b 111, Rossman 2b 300. Totals: 27 3 6. BELLEFONTE (5) Kormanic c 300, Fravel 1b 422, Ebeling cf 402, Johnson rf p 300, Heckman ss 211, Brown 3b 301, Capperella p lf 210, Fisher lf rf 000, Squires DH 311, Vancas 2b 301. Totals: 27 5 8. SCORE BY INNINGS Hollidaysburg 002 001 0 — 3 6 1 Bellefonte 130 010 X — 5 8 0 E — Banks. 2B — Smith, Perry. 3B — Fravel 2. RBIs — Perry 2, Bukosky, Ebeling 2, Vancas 2. WP — Capperella. LP Perry. SO – Perry 5, Kratzer 5, Capperella 9, Johnson 5. BB – Perry 2, Kratzer 1, Capperella 4, Johnson 1. Records: Hollidaysburg (1-3), Bellefonte (5-1). Krawcion has a big day EBENSBURBG (Neth.) – Jordan Krawcion’s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning brought the Central Cambria softball team to a 6-5 victory over Chestnut Ridge on Friday. Krawcion’s other hit in the game was a three-run homerun, as she ended the game with five RBI’s. Aubrey Ruddek and Jordyn Burkett each scored twice for the Lady Red Devils. Winning pitcher Kami Kamzik ​​struckout 15, walked one and gave up five hits to take the win for the Lady Red Devils (4-0). Kamzik ​​also had a solo home run. Losing pitcher Zoey Dunlap struckout seven, walked five and gave up six hits. She also finished with two RBI’s. SCORE BY INNINGS Chestnut back 001 031 0 — 5-5-0 Central Cambria 013 000 2 — 6-6-0 PC records SIDMAN – Mylee Gdula hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth to lift Forest Hills to a 9-8 victory over the Penn Cambria softball team. The Lady Panthers (1-2), who led 5-3 after three innings, got three RBI’s from Jerzy Vinglish and two more from Patty Wagner. Vinglish also had two basehits to go with three by Sophia Rabatin. SCORE BY INNINGS Penn Cambria 203 201 0 — 8 7 2 Forest Hills 102 222 X — 9 9 6 2B – Emerick (FH), Rabatin, Wagner (PC). 3B – Emerick, Gdula (FH), Vinglish (PC). HR – Gdula (FH). Multiple Hits – Hoover 3, Gdula 3, Emerick 2, Beyer 2 (FH), Rabatin 3, Vinglish 2 (PC). RBIs – Gdula 4 (FH), Hoover 2, Emerick (FH), Vinglish 3, Wagner 2 (PC). Records: Forest Hills (3-0), Penn Cambria (1-2) Game moved The AAHS Lady Lions StriKeOut Cancer softball game against Hollidaysburg, scheduled for Saturday, was postponed due to the weather. The match was rescheduled for Saturday, April 16 at 11 a.m. at Logan Elementary School. The game is in honor of relatives of both parties who have cancer, or have won their battle against cancer. A balloon release will be held in memory of the family members who lost their battle with cancer. There will be raffle baskets, 50-50 ticket sales, and JUST CURE IT t-shirts for sale, as well as a full concession stand. One survivor is chosen to roll the first roll of the game. Both the JV and varsity games start at 11am Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

