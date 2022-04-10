What’s next for Michigan Hockey?





After a heartbreaking loss of overtime against Denver, the Michigan Hockey team’s season is now over. This was a dream team, they could have won anything. However, that dream was dashed. What’s next for the Michigan Hockey team? What can we expect for the future? Who’s leaving: While this was a given, Owen Power and Kent Johnson have already signed entry-level contracts with their teams, the Sabers and the Blue Jackets. Meanwhile, Matty Beniers, Kraken prospect is expected to sign within a week. Meanwhile, the team is also expected to lose most of the nine-person senior class. While most of them are eligible to come back for a 5th year due to COVID-19, this is unlikely due to the big signings coming in next season. Highlights from that class include Captain Nick Blankenburg who just signed to the Columbus Blue Jackets as an undrafted free agent. Some others in the experienced senior class included: 5th year Michael Pastujov, as well as Nolan Moyle, Jimmy Lambert and Garrett Van Wyhe, all of whom had outstanding seasons, especially during the playoffs. Who’s coming back? Starting goalkeeper Erik Portillo is coming back for his junior season. He had an incredible year and was one of the best goalkeepers in the NCAA, which is sure to continue next season. 4th overall freshman luminary, Luke Hughes, is also returning for his sophomore year. This is huge for this defense, especially after the loss of Power and Blankenburg. Don’t be surprised if Hughes is a Hobey Baker finalist at the end of the season. As I reported on The Point today… Everything points to Owen Power (Buffalo) & Kent Johnson (CBJ) going pro. Matty Beniers will probably sign in Seattle. Luke Hughes will not sign up in NJ after Michigan’s season, sources say. Leaning toward return for sophomore year. pic.twitter.com/m8GM3MLMZh — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) Apr 7, 2022 As for freshmen, that whole class will probably return. Mackie Samoskevich and Dylan Duke were notable stars for their goals and assists. They have been consistent all season and have even improved in the post season. They will undoubtedly have a huge impact on the team next year. Ethan Edwards and Mark Estapa also plan to stay for another year. Both are very physical players and are important assets for this team. Edwards was one of the most improved players this season. He went from a frequent healthy scratch to constant in the lineup. Edwards stepped up a lot when Hughes and Power were at World Juniors and continued when Power was at the Olympics. Mark Estapa, probably the most physical player on the team, has also improved since the start of the season. He has become a fan favorite of Michigan and you can often hear a “Free Estapa” chant in Yost when he is given a penalty. He will be an exciting player to watch next season.

