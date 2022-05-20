Ankita Raina becomes second Indian to be honored with BJK Cup Heart Award





The Billie Jean King (BJK) Cup honors a player with the Heart Award each year. According to the official website, the award aims to “recognize the players who have represented their country with distinction, demonstrated exceptional courage on the pitch and demonstrated extraordinary dedication to the team during BNP Paribas’ Billie Jean King Cup.” The BJK Heart Award was first presented in 2009. The idea was originally conceived by the International Tennis Federation. Recently the winners for the 12e edition of the BJK Cup Heart Award announced. Winners will receive $9,000 in prize money that they can further donate to a charity of their choice. The nominations for the 2022 BJK Cup Heart Awards were announced on May 10. These nominations are decided by a special panel made up of members of ITF and former BJK Cup players. The list of nominations was: America: Beatriz Haddad Maia, Solana Sierra Asia/Oceania: Ankita Raina, Shuko Aoyama/Ena Shibahara Europe / Africa: Kaja Juvan, Petra Marcinko Qualifiers: Jasmine Paolini, Ukrainian Team, Iga Swiatek, Marketa Vondrousova The winners were determined based on the votes of the public through the official website of the BJK Cup. at 18e The winners were announced in May 2022. The list of winners: America: Beatriz Haddad Maia Asia/Oceania: Ankita Raina Europe / Africa: Kaja Juvan Qualifications: Iga Swiatek The Bridge reached out to Asia/Oceania group BJK Cup Heart Award recipient Ankita Raina. She became the second Indian to receive this award after Sania Mirza, who was honored with the Heart Award in 2020. “I am very honored and grateful to have won the BJKC Heart Award. Thank you so much for all the love and support over the years,” she said. “As a little girl I always dreamed of representing my country and winning for the country. Awards and recognitions like this motivate you to keep going after your passion. A big shoutout to everyone who helped me and part of my journey. … My family, team and sponsors of course (SAG, Yonex and employer ONGC) for their support,” said Raina. India finished third in the Asia/Oceania Group at the BJK Cup earlier this year, leaving them in the Zonal Group I.

