Seven Wolverine Named to CoSIDA Academic All-District First Team

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Seven student-athletes from the University of Michigan — Myles Amine (wrestling) Matty Beniers (ice hockey), Sierra Brooks (women gymnastics), Paul Juda (men’s gymnastics), Maggie MacNeil (swimming), Maddie O’Reilly (water polo) and Natalie Wojcik (women’s gymnastics) – were named to the 2022 Academic All-District Five At-Large first team on Friday (May 20) by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).

Major sports for the CoSIDA Academic All-America program include fencing, golf, gymnastics, ice hockey, lacrosse, rifle, skiing, swimming and diving, tennis, and water polo for both men and women, as well as beach volleyball, bowling, hockey, and rowing for women , and volleyball and wrestling for men.

Amine, who graduated this spring with his master’s degree in sports management after previously earning a bachelor’s degree in business administration, earned CoSIDA Academic All-America second-team honors last season and is a five-time Academic All-Big Ten and NWCA Scholar Award recipient. He was the NCAA runner-up at 184 pounds in 2022, becoming the first ever five-time place winner and All-American at the NCAA Championships, contributing to previous top-four finishes at 174 and 197 pounds. Amine captured the 184 pound crown at the Big Ten Championships, nearly UM’s first conference team title since 1973, and was named Co-Wrestler of the Championships. He is a two-time Big Ten champion and finished his collegiate career with a 125-23 record, including a 21-2 point this season. Internationally, Amine captured Olympic bronze at 86kg/189lbs in Tokyo last August and less than two weeks after the collegiate season ended, he claimed his first European Championship in Budapest.

Beniers, a sports management major, adds CoSIDA All-District awards to its numerous awards. The first-team All-American and Big Ten scoring champion was a finalist for the Big Ten Player of the Year award and was a unanimous All-Big Ten first-team selection. As an alternate captain for the Wolverines, Beniers led the team to the Big Ten Tournament Championship and the Frozen Four. Beniers, one player per game, scored 67 points in 61 career games. Beniers, last year’s UM Rookie of the Year, was the second overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. After the end of the 2021-22 season, he kicked off his NHL career with a five-game streak, finishing second to Wayne Gretsky , and had nine points in 10 games.

Brooks, a business administration major at the Ross School of Business, earns her first CoSIDA All-District honor. Brooks was a three-time winner of the first-team WCGA All-America and a three-time winner of the first-team WCGA Regular Season All-America in the 2022 season, bringing her career tally to six WCGA All-America honors and seven WCGA Regular Season All-America citations. . The junior all-rounder was both the Regional Gymnast of the Year and the Big Ten Gymnast of the Year, while earning the Big Ten individual title on the vault with a perfect score. Brooks is a two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree, a two-time WCGA Scholastic All-American, and a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar, while also serving as the chair of the Student Academic Advisory Committee (SAAC).

Judah, a psychology major, won a couple of titles at the NCAA championships, taking the overall win with an 85,298 and scored a 15,000 on jump en route to match Sam Mikulak’s modern school record of six All-America honors. He also finished in the top four on high bar (second, 14,566) and parallel bars (fourth, 14,366), finishing eighth on both floor exercise and still rings. The titles were UM’s first overall title since the 2014 season (Mikulak) and its first overall title since Anthony McCallum in 2019 (vault). He also earned Big Ten Gymnast of the Championships, in addition to a Big Ten high bar championship and a first-team All-Big Ten honor. A current member of the United States Senior National Team, the CoSIDA All-District honor is the first in his career.

MacNeil, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in general studies, earns her second CoSIDA Academic All-District honor. She is a 28-time All-American and earned two bronze medals at the 2022 NCAA Championships. MacNeil also earned a national title in the 100 freestyle and 100 butterfly at the 2021 NCAA Championships. She is a three-time Big Ten Swimmer of the Championship and was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2019. MacNeil also won Michigan’s Female Athlete of the Year award in 2020 and earned Academic All-America honors in 2021. three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection, a two-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar, and a CSCAA Scholar All-American.

O’Reilly, who graduated with her master’s degree in management, will earn her second CoSIDA Academic All-District honor with the first coming in 2021. This season, O’Reilly was named to the second team of the NCAA Tournament, earning CWPA Player of the Tournament honor. O’Reilly has led the Wolverines to four NCAA Championship appearances and four CWPA Championships, while earning ACWPC All-America Second Team and CWPA Player of the Year honors in 2021. O’Reilly is a three-time ACWPC All-Academic team honoree, a three-time CWPA Scholar Athlete, and a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree.

Wojcik, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Spanish, Linguistics, and Psychology and is returning for her fifth year, earns her second CoSIDA All-District honor. The senior all-rounder was the 2022 AAI Award winner, which has been named the Heisman Women’s Gymnastics Trophy and is presented annually to the nation’s top senior collegiate gymnast. She was a two-time WCGA All-America Honoree and a four-time WCGA Regular Season All-America Honoree in her senior season, bringing her total career to six WCGA All-America honors and 12 WCGA Regular Season All-America citations. Wojcik took the individual regional title on the uneven bars and was the Big Ten individual champion on beam in the 2022 season. Additionally, Wojcik eclipsed 100 career scores with a 9,900 or better when she finished her senior campaign with 110. Wojcik is a three-time All-Big Ten honoree, a three-time WCGA Scholastic All-American, and two-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar.

First-team Academic All-District honorees advance to CoSIDA Academic All-America voting. The winners of the first, second and third Academic All-America teams will be announced in June.

CoSIDA release