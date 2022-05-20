Tennis tours punish Wimbledon for banning Russian players





The ATPs and WTAs, created after extensive internal debate and despite opposition from players and pleas from Wimbledon officials, are expected to have little effect on the results of the tournaments. The best men’s players in the world who are not from Russia and Belarus are still expected to participate. Novak Djokovic, the world’s number 1 men’s player from Serbia and six-time Wimbledon champion, made it clear on Sunday after winning the Italian Open in Rome that he would not support skipping the event in protest, even if he remained against the decision to bar the Russian and Belarusian players. A boycott is a very aggressive thing, Djokovic said. There are much better solutions. This year’s Wimbledon champions will continue to present the same trophies hoisted by their predecessors and their names will be placed on the honor roll in the All England Club’s clubhouse. And neither attendance nor news media coverage of Wimbledon is expected to decline. The winners are considered legitimate Grand Slam champions. But the ATP leadership, including the Players’ Council, which includes stars like Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, ultimately decided it was important to take a strong stand against the ban on individual players to prevent tournaments from playing players now or in the future. keep out. the future based on political concerns. How do you draw the line between when to ban players and when not? Yevgeny Kafelnikov, a Russian and former No. 1 singles player, said in a telephone interview from Moscow. Unlike Wimbledon, Britain’s start-up events have not been stripped of ranking points, despite being formally part of the tours. Wimbledon operates independently as a Grand Slam event, but has similarities to the tours on many levels, including ranking points. But the ATP and WTA chose not to withdraw points from the British lead-in events because other tournaments on the European continent were still open to Russian and Belarus players during those three weeks of the grass course season. The WTA has announced that it is probing British tour events in Nottingham, Birmingham and Eastbourne over the ban. War between Russia and Ukraine: important developments Map 1 of 4 Russian punishment of Finland. According to the Finnish state energy supplier, Russia will stop supplying natural gas to Finland on May 21. Russia said it was suspending delivery because Finland had failed to comply with its demand to make payments in rubles. Finland has also applied to join NATO, much to Russia’s anger. There was also a concern that without the ranking points on offer, players would choose to withdraw from UK grasscourt tournaments. Wimbledon, with its huge prize money and prestige, is unlikely to see such draws even without points, but there could still be some turnover. Wimbledon had come under pressure from the British government to intervene. The tournament opted for a ban after rejecting the government’s suggestion that Russian and Belarusian players make written statements that they were not representing their countries; that they received no government funding or sponsorship from companies with strong ties to the Russian state; and that they had no support and would not speak out for the invasion of Ukraine or their country’s leaders. There were particular concerns that signing such a statement could endanger players or their families and also that the option would not be available to all Russian and Belarusian competitors. Junior players, for example, are routinely funded by the Russian and Belarusian tennis federations and so would likely not be eligible to sign.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/05/20/sports/tennis/wimbledon-russia-ukraine-atp.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos