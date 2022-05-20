NCAA awards two college hockey changes – Grand Forks Herald





GRAND FORKS The NCAA has authorized two changes requested by the coaches and commissioners of college hockey for men and women. First, the NCAA has moved the date for the first allowed full-time practices. In the past, full-time training sessions of 20 hours a week often didn’t open until around the time the teams played their preseason exhibition games. Now they open a week earlier. Teams still have limited hours before the opening of the full-time training sessions. The second change allows schools to schedule other NCAA colleges into exhibition games, something that was temporarily granted during the coronavirus pandemic. It now becomes permanent. A number of college hockey teams have anticipated this change and have waited to announce exhibition games for the 2022-23 season until they were finalized. UND played in an exhibition game against Bemidji State last season, after the NCAA granted a waiver. This season, the Fighting Hawks still face a Canadian college, the University of Manitoba, in the preseason exhibition game. But in the future, there is flexibility to continue playing Manitoba or schedule a college team. Robertson Cup Finals start The Robertson Cup Finals of the North American Hockey League kick off this weekend in Blaine, Minnesota. Four teams qualify for the Robertson Cup Finals. The semifinals are best-of-three series. The championship game will be played on Tuesday. There is a heavy Grand Forks Central influence on one team, the New Mexico Ice Wolves. Max Beach of Roseau, which is dedicated to Vermont, is located on St. Cloud. And former UND great Evan Trupp, in his first year as an assistant coach, helped the expansion Anchorage Wolverines to the Robertson Cup Finals. Trupp is undergoing chemotherapy this season. Former EN star Michelle Karvinen has signed to play for Frolunda in Sweden next season. Karvinen played for her longtime college coach for the past two seasons, Brian Idalskic , and the KRS Vanke Rays in the WHL. Idalski was named St. Cloud State head coach this week.

RJ Enga will replace Nick Oliver as St. Cloud State's second assistant coach. Oliver, of Roseau, Minnesota, left to become the head coach of the Fargo Force in the American Hockey League. Enga was on staff at St. Cloud State as the team's director of hockey operations. Before that, he was an assistant coach at Colorado College.

Rick Bennett who retired from Union mid-season, has been named head coach of the Savannah Ghost Pirates (ECHL).

As expected, Boston University has adopted Joe Pereira as assistant coach under new coach Jay Pandolfo. Pereira had been to UConn. Pereira is a former Boston University captain.

