Penn State falls to Illinois on Thursday

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. The Penn State baseball team fell 18-7 against Illinois on Thursday-evening at Medlar Field in Lubrano Park. The Nittany Lions came back into the game after trailing early, but Illinois hit seven runs in the last three innings to pull away.

Penn State dropped to 25-25 overall and 11-11 in Big Ten play, while Illinois improved to 29-20 overall and 15-7 in conference action.

Jaden Henline made his seventh start of the year for the Nittany Lions, throwing 1.2 innings. He gave up seven runs on eight hits, while striking out two and walking twice. Chase Rider got the last out of the second and hit a full inning in which four runs (one earned) were given on three hits.

Ryan Partridge took over and threw a career best of 3.1 innings. He gave up one run on two hits and walked three. Chad Rogers hit 2.2 innings and gave up six runs on four hits. He struckout two batters and walked one. Carson Ertter threw a third of an inning, struckout once and walked one.

Cole Kirschsieper climbed the mound to start for Illinois. He hit 4.2 innings and gave up five runs on six hits. Kirschsieper struckout three batters and walked. Ty Rybarczyk threw 1.1 frames and gave up two runs on three hits. Alex Vera came in in the seventh and went on for three scoreless innings.

Penn State scored seven runs on 11 hits. Cole Bartels had a career-high four hits, including a double, and two RBI. Johnny Piacentino drove in two runs, while Billy Gerlott had a two-run double.

Illinois registered 18 runs on 17 hits. Branden Comia was four-for-six, including two doubles and a homer, four runs and five RBI. Cam McDonald batted in three runs and added a triple, while Taylor Jackson had two hits, two runs and two RBI.

The Fighting Illini hit a run in the top of the first inning. With two outs, Justin Janas grounded down the middle for a single. Jacob Campbell then lined out to the hole for a double when Janas scored from the first.

Illinois added six runs in the second. Singles by Kellen Sarver, Jackson and Brody Harding started the inning. Cal Hejza took a walk as Sarver touched his house. A single to the right from Danny Doligale to the right scored Jackson and Harding. A three run home run to the right by Comia extended Illinois’ lead to 7-0.

Illinois scored four runs in the third. With runners on first and second base, an error on a sac-bunt by Doligale enabled Harding to cross the plate. A single by Comia went into Hejza. A sacrifice fly to the right from McDonald scored Doligale from third place. Back-to-back walks by Sarver and Jackson resulted in Comia scoring to extend the Illini advantage to 11-0.

Penn State hit five runs in the fifth. Kyle Hannon started the inning with a walk. He moved to second on a sac-bunt and to third on a groundout. A single to the right by Bartels brought Hannon home. Bartels stole second Matt wood and Josh Spiegel worked back-to-back walks to load the bases. Piacentino lined out to the middle to score Bartels and Wood. After a walk through Jay Harry , and a pitching change, Gerlott roped a line drive down the line to the left for a double to allow Spiegel and Piacentino to cross the plate. The Nittany Lions narrowed the deficit to 11-5.

The Nittany Lions added two runs in the sixth. A lead-off single by Tayven Kelley and a walk through Derek Quit puts runners in first and second place. A balk moved each runner before a grounder to short stop by Bartels enabled Kelley to cross the plate. Wood followed with a sharp single to the right to drive into Cease. Penn State trailed 11-7 in six innings.

Illinois reacted with three runs in the top of the seventh. After an initial walk through Doligale, Comia doubled the line to the left to enter Doligale. After a single by Janas and Campbell was hit by a pitch, McDonald flied out to deep right, into foul territory, for a sacrifice fly that scored Comia. A groundout to first by Sarver enabled Janas to score and extend Illinois’ lead to 14-7.

Illinois scored four runs in the ninth, including an RBI single by Jackson and an RBI walk by Hezja.

The series against Illinois continues Friday at 6 p.m. for Bark In The Park night. It will conclude on Saturday, scheduled at 10 a.m., with a Senior Day Ceremony after the game.

