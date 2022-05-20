Pro Football Focus Reaffirms The 2021 Patriots Draft Was Awesome

There’s been some sort of Deadpool-and/or-Nickelodeon-show-like breakout of the fourth wall in recent years when it comes to concept figures. Almost wherever you go, including here, anyone handing out the superlatives will recognize the inherent ridiculousness of saying that a draft class was CRUSHED or ACED or FLUNKED or that each team will authoritatively be declared winner or loser at the end of April… .

…..and then of course we all do it anyway. While they joked about what they were doing in real time. And still do. It’s fine, it’s fun, no reason to take it too seriously.

That said, it’s a lot of fun when a draft class looks like the doctor ordered on paper, the draftniks all agree that the New England Patriots, as an accomplished fifth-year senior, ran errands in Panama City Beach on the first day of Spring Break, and then a year later, 10 out of 10 design geeks agree that, yes, this was as good as we thought.

We were talking about Pro Football Focus, of course, so if the expert analysis of the 2022 design leaves a sour taste in your mouth, you’ll enjoy both:

The same guys who are generally pissing all over the Patriots class this spring are bluntly saying that Bill Belichick and friends had hit after hit after hit last year, and at least part of the great reviews for the 2021 class is because the concept picks align favorably with PFF’s concept value analysis, which of course is what the class of 22 is crushed for; not necessarily that the players who drafted the patriots are bad, just that almost all of them seemed to be drafted at least a round or three too high.

So, despite early criticism of the Patriots’ 22 draftees, let’s take a win round in last year’s class that is just as good as advertised, and maybe even better.

Here’s the full concept class, some of whom haven’t even seen the field yet:

R1 (15): QB Mac Jones, Alabama

R2 (38): DI Christian Barmore, Alabama

R3 (96): EDGE Ronnie Perkins, Oklahoma

R4 (120): RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Oklahoma

R5 (177): LB Cameron McGrone, Michigan

R6 (188): CB Joshuah Bledsoe, Missouri

R6 (197): OT William Sherman, Colorado

R7 (242): WR Tre Nixon, UCF

Here was PFF’s take on the rookies entering the 2021 season:

Day 1: The story surrounding Mac Jones over the past few weeks has centered on whether he was worth not only the #3 overall pick, but the three first-round picks the 49ers had invested in that draft slot. At number 15 in general, it’s a completely different conversation. Jones led the nation in the overall PFF class (95.8) last season and was the college’s most accurate quarterback in terms of adjusted completion rate (84.2%) that PFF has seen. This is an excellent choice. Day 2: Christian Barmore is the best interior defender in this draft and he should have been a first round draft pick. He is the only consistently high pass rusher from the backcountry in this class, achieving a score of 90.3 PFF pass-rushing against real pass sets last year. Barmore was the number 12 overall player on the PFF Big Board. Perkins came on the scene last season with a PFF rating of 90.5. The problem was, his great game came in at just 262 snaps, and some of that was against the lowly Kansas Jayhawks. If that production is real, he’s an excellent merchant at this pick. He has all the physical attributes the NFL covets in this position, and the Patriots can work with him to find a role in their defense. He needs to work on his hand use, but has everything else you could ask for in an edge rusher. Day 3: McGrone has legitimate sideline-to-sideline speed. Its combination of range and reliable tackling makes it well-suited to fending off hasty attacks and fencing from the outside. And at 20, McGrone has room to grow and improve on some of the concerns surrounding his ability to cover. Draft class: A+

Looking good, kids, looking good!

And here are PFFs after a year of watching McCorkle and Friends in action, despite the Patriots, say, inglorious departure from the late season.

Spoiler alert: the grades are still an A+, probably because if I remember correctly, they stop giving A++s after 3rd grade or so.

First draft grade: A+ 1 year reassessment: A+ This was a concept that came straight off the PFF board when it happened and may look even better now. Mac Jones was by far the highest-rated rookie quarterback (80.4 overall). Christian Barmore was the real steal, though, as he had one of the best pass-rushing seasons we’ve seen from a starting defensive tackle. He finished with 48 presses on the year the most of a rookie defensive tackle since DeForest Buckner in 2016.

You know you’re doing something right when Rhamondre Stevenson, who was statistically more likely to take off a monster game than Jonathan Taylor, Christian McCaffrey and Patriots Legend Cordarrelle Patterson, wasn’t even included in the greatest-grade re-grade. hits recap.

(see Mondre at no. 3)

Of course, a few notable sophomore boys from the class of 2021 are still the Mystery box from Family Guy† despite his rave reviews coming into the season, Ronnie Perkins has yet to see the field after being inactive for most of the season, finally being placed on the injured reserve just before Christmas. And after what appears to be a major rebuilding of the linebacker corps, expectations/fantasies are skyrocketing for fifth round linebacker Cameron McGrone, who seems confident he is long on the mend and going in the right direction. on:

Jerod Mayo on Cameron McGrone: “Cam did a great job of staying involved in the classroom [last year]† This year he’s healthy, he looks good, he’s running around and he’s picking up the defense.” Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) May 16, 2022

Enjoy the weekend and go Celtics, everyone.